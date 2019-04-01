Librestream and Ecom Join Forces to Improve Safety in Hazardous Locations with the Cube-Ex Intrinsically Safe Wearable Camera

HANNOVER, Germany, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Librestream and ecom, a Pepperl+Fuchs brand, announced today at Hannover Messe the latest innovation for asset analysis and safety inspections in hazardous locations with the Onsight Cube-Ex wearable camera. Librestream and ecom worked collaboratively to design, build, and certify this unique inspection tool for industrial workers in Ex-rated environments.



A compact, wearable camera with dual HD digital and thermal imaging for in-depth analysis in Ex-rated environments





Using the Cube-Ex, workers on an oil rig, in a process facility, or beside an aircraft can safely inspect processes and analyze complex assets. By pairing the Cube-Ex with the intrinsically safe ecom 4G/LTE smartphone Smart-Ex or tablet Tab-Ex, workers can remotely control the camera, view HD video and thermal imaging, or capture and annotate pictures or recordings from a safe distance.

The versatile design of the Cube-Ex provides flexibility for workers to wear securely on a hardhat for hands-free inspections, attach to a monopod for hard to reach locations, or mount to equipment to view from afar. This innovation was a result of a co-development and joint go-to-market partnership between Librestream and ecom.

“For workers who are in potentially hazardous environments, tools that help them safely inspect assets and processes are limited. The Cube goes beyond building on previous award-winning imaging devices for these environments. We re-imagined the definition of an industrial wearable and integrated the latest in image quality, thermal and fusion capabilities. The Cube adds a new dimension to the traditional wearable category and delivers critical information to these digital workers,” stated Kerry Thacher, CEO, Librestream. “With ecom, we partnered with the clear leader in intrinsically safe hardware to bring the world’s first multi-purpose wearable with thermal to the hazardous location market,” explained Thacher.

The partnership also includes a distribution agreement for Ecom to offer the product under the brand ecom Ex-Camera Cube 800.

“We’ve seen strong demand from customers for a companion device that brings thermal and wearable camera capabilities to hazardous location inspections,” shared Roolf Wessels, Managing Director, ecom. “With Librestream, we shared a common vision to outfit workers with new digital tools. By adding the Cube 800 Ex-camera to our mobile worker ecosystem, our customers gain a valuable unique tool that can improve safety and overall efficiency,” added Wessels.

Highlights of the Cube-Ex include:

HD Digital and Thermal imaging cameras including Fusion blended mode

Flexible design enabling hand-held, head-worn, mounted, and monopod use

Remote control of the Cube-Ex camera functions through paired ecom mobile devices

Built-in illumination for high quality visuals in low light environments

Annotation of pictures or recordings using shapes, text overlay, and spot temperature

Rugged design with Zone 1 and Class 1, Div 1 Ex-certified models*

Optional cloud content storage, remote expert collaboration, and digital work instruction capabilities available through the Onsight augmented reality platform

For a hands-on demonstration, visit the Librestream booth F40 in Hall 5 of the Digital Factory, or Pepperl+Fuchs booth D76 in Hall 9.

*certifications pending

About Librestream Technologies Inc.

Librestream develops digital transformation technology that improves service operations within the industrial sector. Deployed globally, the Onsight augmented reality service platform empowers workers to rapidly diagnose, inspect, and manage assets in even the most difficult field environments. The Onsight platform includes core AR capabilities including remote expert, digital work instructions and rich content access. The Onsight Cube accessory, an Ex-certified industrial wearable for hands-free collaboration with live video, HD pictures, and thermal imaging. Oil and gas customers use Onsight to complete HSE inspections, diagnose assets, and perform work procedures.

Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook & Twitter .

About Ecom

The Pepperl+Fuchs brand ecom is internationally one of the first addresses for mobile computing and communication devices for use in potentially hazardous areas. As an industry pioneer, ecom has decisively developed explosion protection for mobile devices since 1986 and has proven its technological expertise with a multitude of innovations. ecom is the preferred brand for explosion-protected mobile phones, 4G smartphones and tablets that meet the highest requirements in industrial use. As part of the Pepperl+Fuchs Group, one of the world's leading companies in explosion protection and sensor technology, customers benefit from a comprehensive, end-to-end product portfolio for the hazardous area, which opens up completely new possibilities for the entire process automation.

In its four core disciplines “Communication”, “Mobile Computing”, “Portable Lighting” and “Measurement and Calibration Technology”, ecom offers reliable intrinsically-safe and explosion-proof products, wireless peripheral devices, and smart software applications – all backed up with worldwide assistance from service centers in Germany, USA, UAE and Singapore and from ecom subsidiary offices to reduce your risk.

For more information, please visit ecom’s website: www.ecom-ex.com and www.pepperl-fuchs.com

