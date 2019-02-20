Libreville exports: Empty Repositioning Surcharge

Wednesday, February 20, 2019
In a continued effort to provide our customers with reliable and efficient service, CMA CGM Group informs its customers of the Empty Repositioning Surcharge (ERS) updated tariff.
The scope of application of the Empty Repositioning Surcharge (ERS) is as follows and until further notice:
-
Effective March 15th, 2019 (B/L date). Except for FMC trade: March 25st, 2019
-
Exports from Libreville, Gabon to worldwide destinations
-
Quantum: USD 175 / EUR 150 per 40' and 40'HC
