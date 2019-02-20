Log in
Libreville exports: Empty Repositioning Surcharge

02/20/2019 | 12:59pm EST

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

In a continued effort to provide our customers with reliable and efficient service, CMA CGM Group informs its customers of the Empty Repositioning Surcharge (ERS) updated tariff.

The scope of application of the Empty Repositioning Surcharge (ERS) is as follows and until further notice:


  • Effective March 15th, 2019 (B/L date). Except for FMC trade: March 25st, 2019
  • Exports from Libreville, Gabon to worldwide destinations
  • Quantum: USD 175 / EUR 150 per 40' and 40'HC

Disclaimer

CMA CGM SA published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 17:58:03 UTC
