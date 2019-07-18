Libris by PhotoShelter Grows Client Roster By 120 in 2019 with Major Brands like the New York Giants and Aramco

Additional new clients include Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington National Cathedral and the New England Conservatory who turn to Libris to manage their visual assets

Libris by PhotoShelter (libris.photoshelter.com), the leading digital asset management platform for effortless visual storytelling, welcomes prominent new clients across the industries including the New York Giants, Aramco, Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington National Cathedral and the New England Conservatory.

“As attention spans decrease online, brands are putting more emphasis on visuals to power their storytelling and ultimately drive audience engagement,” says Andrew Fingerman, CEO of PhotoShelter. “Libris is at the forefront of this trend with a streamlined approach to organizing, managing and distributing visual assets as rapidly as possible. We’re excited to partner with brands like the New York Giants to help them seize new opportunities to engage followers with impactful content.”

Today, the rapidly-expanding Libris customer base has added 120 new clients so far in 2019, including professional sports teams, world-class universities and leading brands in consumer goods, retail, travel and hospitality. The growing client roster signifies a prevalent need for organizations across verticals to streamline the management and distribution of visual media.

Libris was recently recognized as the category leader in digital asset management by G2 Crowd, the world’s top business solutions review website. The acknowledgment was based on market presence and reviews from G2 Crowd users, including superior customer satisfaction ratings and a high likeliness to recommend Libris. Check out Libris’ notable profile and customer endorsements here: http://bit.ly/2FIoyI5

Launched in 2015, the Libris platform continues to experience significant client growth year over year. Today, over 1,000 organizations across industries use Libris to upload, organize and share files of all types — including photos, videos, PDFs, audio files, Word documents, spreadsheets and more.

About Libris

Libris is the simplest and fastest digital asset management platform built for visual media. We help brands and organizations create visual stories effortlessly. With 14 years in the cloud and more than 600 million assets managed, our cutting-edge software helps 1,000 top consumer and retail brands, travel and hospitality icons, professional sports teams and world-class universities easily organize, collaborate on and share their photos and videos. It’s a powerful media library that will centralize your team’s assets and change the way you communicate visually.

Today, Libris is used by leading brands across industries, including: The Associated Press, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Braves, Purdue University, National Aquarium, Chick-fil-A, Special Olympics Inc., Pandora, PBS, Politico, Nathan’s Famous and Wendy’s. To request a demo, please visit libris.photoshelter.com.

