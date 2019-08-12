Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Libstar sees H1 core earnings up, sells dairy, fruit drinks unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 07:05am EDT

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African food producer Libstar Holdings Ltd expects core earnings to rise as much as 22.8% in the first half, helped by a strong performance in its dry-condiments, snacks and confectionery and baking and baking aids businesses.

The producer of Denny mushrooms said on Monday that the impact of new accounting standards would also boost earnings.

Despite pressure on the local retail sector from a slow growing economy with high levels of unemployment, rising fuel prices and an increase in value added tax curbing consumer spending, Libstar said it expected organic revenue growth to be 4.5% higher than a year earlier.

It has increased capacity and entered high-growth categories over the past year, buying Sonnendal Dairies, ready-to-eat food manufacturer Millennium Foods and Khoisan Tea.

Libstar, which is due to release first half results on September 4, expects normalised earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the six-months to the end of June to rise between 17.8% to 22.8% when the impact of IFRS 9 and 16 is included.

Excluding the change in accounting standards, normalised EDITDA will grow between 3.4% to 8.4%.

The company also said it had entered into a binding agreement to sell its non-core dairy-blend and fruit concentrate beverage operations for an undisclosed amount.

As a consequence of the disposal, a further impairment loss of 72 million rand ($4.67 million) pre-tax or 59 million rand post-tax has been recognised during the first half.

Libstar said that would contribute to a decline in total basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of between 23.7% and 33.7% from 12.2 cents.

However, basic and diluted normalised headline EPS from continuing operations would rise between 4.4% to 9.4% from 27.5 cents.

Libstar launched a frozen speciality bread facility in July, and plans a new plant to toast granola. It is also undertaking manufacturing initiatives in perishables and specialised food packaging.

($1 = 15.4330 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:34aTSX futures drop as trade war, recession worries weigh
RE
07:32aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Extend Plunge As Geopolitical Tensions Heat Up
DJ
07:30aBarrick quarterly profit nearly doubles on higher output
RE
07:26aAMT ASSOCIATION FOR MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY : Despite Overall Decline in June, US Manufacturing Technology Orders Increase Among Job Shops for Second Straight Month
PU
07:21aChina's July new loans dip more than expected, further policy easing seen
RE
07:20aYen surges to 1-1/2 yr highs as rush for safety escalates
RE
07:20aYen surges to one-and-a-half year highs as rush for safety escalates
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : Sensor specialist AMS triggers bidding war for Osram
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3ABB LTD : ABB shares jump as new CEO raises turnaround hopes
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
5ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Russia tells Google not to advertise 'illegal' events after election protests

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group