Libya's NOC accuses UAE of being behind oil blockade

(Adds details, US statement)
TUNIS, July 12 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC)
on Sunday accused the United Arab Emirates of instructing
eastern forces in Libya's civil war to reimpose a blockade of
oil exports after the departure of a first tanker in six months.
The UAE, along with Russia and Egypt, supports the
eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar,
which on Saturday said the blockade would continue despite it
having let a tanker load with oil from storage.
"NOC has been informed that the instructions to shut down
production were given to (the LNA) by the United Arab Emirates,"
it said in a statement, resuming force majeure on all oil
exports.
There was no immediate comment on NOC's accusation from
either the LNA or the UAE.
Haftar has been on the back foot after Turkish support
helped the internationally recognised Government of National
Accord (GNA) turn back his 14-month assault on the capital
Tripoli.
After the GNA gained ground, NOC also tried to restart
production at the Sharara oilfield, but said this effort was
quickly shut down and accused Russian mercenaries fighting
alongside the LNA of deploying there.
On Friday the Vitol tanker Kriti Bastion docked and loaded
at Es Sider port before sailing on Saturday, the first legal
export of Libyan oil since the blockade was imposed in January.
NOC said Russian and Syrian mercenaries fighting alongside the
LNA now occupied Es Sider.
Under international agreements only NOC can produce and
export oil and revenues must flow into the Central Bank of
Libya. Both those institutions are based in Tripoli, seat of the
GNA.
The LNA said on Saturday it would keep up the blockade until
a list of conditions were met, including channelling oil revenue
into a new bank account based outside the country to then be
distributed regionally.
On Sunday the United States' Libya embassy said the
resumption of the blockade came after "days of intense
diplomatic activity" to let NOC resume output, and said it
"regrets that foreign-backed efforts" had impeded this.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Pravin Char and Louise
Heavens)