Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Libya's NOC accuses UAE of being behind oil blockade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/12/2020 | 02:03pm EDT

(Adds details, US statement)

TUNIS, July 12 (Reuters) - Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) on Sunday accused the United Arab Emirates of instructing eastern forces in Libya's civil war to reimpose a blockade of oil exports after the departure of a first tanker in six months.

The UAE, along with Russia and Egypt, supports the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar, which on Saturday said the blockade would continue despite it having let a tanker load with oil from storage.

"NOC has been informed that the instructions to shut down production were given to (the LNA) by the United Arab Emirates," it said in a statement, resuming force majeure on all oil exports.

There was no immediate comment on NOC's accusation from either the LNA or the UAE.

Haftar has been on the back foot after Turkish support helped the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) turn back his 14-month assault on the capital Tripoli.

After the GNA gained ground, NOC also tried to restart production at the Sharara oilfield, but said this effort was quickly shut down and accused Russian mercenaries fighting alongside the LNA of deploying there.

On Friday the Vitol tanker Kriti Bastion docked and loaded at Es Sider port before sailing on Saturday, the first legal export of Libyan oil since the blockade was imposed in January. NOC said Russian and Syrian mercenaries fighting alongside the LNA now occupied Es Sider.

Under international agreements only NOC can produce and export oil and revenues must flow into the Central Bank of Libya. Both those institutions are based in Tripoli, seat of the GNA.

The LNA said on Saturday it would keep up the blockade until a list of conditions were met, including channelling oil revenue into a new bank account based outside the country to then be distributed regionally.

On Sunday the United States' Libya embassy said the resumption of the blockade came after "days of intense diplomatic activity" to let NOC resume output, and said it "regrets that foreign-backed efforts" had impeded this.

(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Pravin Char and Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.01% 4.1499 Delayed Quote.0.70%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 42.875351 Delayed Quote.-35.88%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.03% 3.6729 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.23% 70.722 Delayed Quote.14.00%
WTI 2.42% 40.565 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:24pU.S. CDC reports coronavirus cases rise by 62,918 to 3.2 million total
RE
02:15pU.S. Weighs Limited Options to Punish China Over Hong Kong
DJ
02:03pLibya's NOC accuses UAE of being behind oil blockade
RE
01:29pFive Tunisian parties seek to oust Ghanouchi as parliament speaker
RE
01:11pNOC NATIONAL OIL : condemns renewed blockade of Libyan oil exports
PU
12:41pWORLD BANK : How to Develop a National Green Taxonomy for Emerging Markets - A New World Bank Guide
PU
12:19pMore than 70 workers test positive for COVID-19 on an English farm
RE
12:06pWHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000
RE
12:06pWorld health organization reports record increase in global coronavirus cases, rising by 230,370 in 24 hours -situation report
RE
11:28aArizona adult intensive care unit (icu) beds in use by all patients at 89% as of saturday, unchanged from the previous day - state health dept
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : slashes Model Y SUV price as pandemic weighs on auto sector
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : TOUCHLESS: How the world's busiest airport envisions post-COVID travel
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Quit Chrome. Safari and Edge Are Just Better Browsers for You and Your Computer.
4MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says helping everyone who stood by him
5FACEBOOK : Reliance's digital unit wins Qualcomm backing in boost to 5G plans

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group