News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
Latest News 
All News

Libya's NOC confirms production resumed at southern Sharara oilfield

06/07/2020 | 09:20am EDT
A general view of the El Sharara oilfield, Libya

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) on Sunday confirmed that some production has resumed at the giant Sharara oilfield in the south of the country, it said in a statement.

Two engineers from the field told Reuters on Saturday that production at Sharara was gradually restarting after a blockade closed the 300,000 barrel per day (bpd) field for more than four months.

The restart followed a rapid military retreat by forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar, whose allies had blockaded oilfields and ports since January, shutting off most of Libya's production and billions of dollars in revenue.

The state oil company on Sunday said that production at Sharara restarted "after lengthy negotiations by the NOC to reopen the Hamada valve, which had been illegally closed last January".

No details were given of the negotiations.

The valve that had been closed on the pipeline running from Sharara to the northern oil terminal of Zawiya was reopened on Friday, the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) said.

The oil flowing from Sharara reached Zawiya terminal in the early hours of Sunday, the PFG said in a statement.

Production at Sharara will start at 30,000 bpd, NOC said, adding that the output is expected to return to full capacity within 90 days.

Sharara is operated by NOC in a joint venture with Spain's Repsol, France's Total, Austria's OMV and Norway's Equinor. NOC declared force majeure on loadings from the field in January.

The blockade of Libya's oil for a period of 142 days resulted in losses estimated at about $5.3 billion, NOC said.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA 4.29% 153.2 Delayed Quote.-12.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL 5.12% 41.86 Delayed Quote.-39.58%
OIL TERMINAL S.A. 0.00% 0.21 End-of-day quote.-19.85%
REPSOL 5.35% 9.53 End-of-day quote.-31.59%
WTI 5.07% 39.065 Delayed Quote.-39.42%
