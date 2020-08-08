Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Libya's National Oil Corp warns of dangers at oil ports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/08/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

CAIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The chairman of Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) on Saturday warned against the risk of a disaster at the country's oil ports due to a growing military presence with storage tanks held at capacity for months due to a blockade.

"Oil ports are closed, exporting is halted. So if these over-stocked tanks were attacked or exposed to fire or high temperature, it will lead to a massive disaster," the chairman, Mustafa Sanalla, said in a video message.

Eastern forces in the civil war have been stopping energy exports since January, bringing most output to a halt and causing storage tanks to fill.

After the latest bout of warfare in June, the NOC said mercenaries had moved into oil fields and ports held by the eastern forces.

The company, which is based in Tripoli in western Libya, seat of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), has previously said the shutdown has caused major technical problems at the fields and ports.

Sanalla, whose video message was published on the NOC website, compared the risk of a disaster to Tuesday's blast in Beirut, where Lebanon's government said a fire ignited 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate left unsecured at the port for years, killing scores of people and wounding thousands. (Reporting By Samar Hassan in Cairo; editing by Angus McDowall and Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.11% 44.64 Delayed Quote.-31.67%
WTI -1.21% 41.53 Delayed Quote.-31.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24pMemorandum on Authorizing the Other Needs Assistance Program for Major Disaster Declarations Related to Coronavirus Disease 2019
PU
05:24pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Memorandum on Deferring Payroll Tax Obligations in Light of the Ongoing COVID-19 Disaster
PU
05:11pLibya's National Oil Corp warns of dangers at oil ports
RE
03:20pEastman Kodak's $765 million U.S. loan agreement on hold after recent allegations
RE
02:58pGeneral Dynamics' Bath Iron Works unit, union reach deal to end strike
RE
02:50pGeneral Dynamics says Bath Iron Works, union reach deal to end strike
RE
01:59pNOC NATIONAL OIL : National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman speaks about the risks posed by oil blockades and the presence of mercenaries as well as the effects of the militarization of oil facilities on workers and local population safety
PU
01:50pU.S. CDC reports 4,920,369 coronavirus cases
RE
01:22pTrump signs coronavirus relief orders after talks with Congress break down
RE
01:11pTrump to sign executive order on coronavirus unemployment benefits-White House official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : RELIEF THERAPEUTICS : sees 60-70% chance of COVID-19 drug approval
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
3ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : 'Bull everything' rally leaves investors wondering what to own
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Bargain-hunters look to U.S. real estate stocks as S&P nears record..
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Hathaway's Profit Jumps as Market Rebound Boosts Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group