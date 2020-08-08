Libya's National Oil Corp warns of dangers at oil ports

CAIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The chairman of Libya's National
Oil Corp (NOC) on Saturday warned against the risk of a disaster
at the country's oil ports due to a growing military presence
with storage tanks held at capacity for months due to a
blockade.
"Oil ports are closed, exporting is halted. So if these
over-stocked tanks were attacked or exposed to fire or high
temperature, it will lead to a massive disaster," the chairman,
Mustafa Sanalla, said in a video message.
Eastern forces in the civil war have been stopping energy
exports since January, bringing most output to a halt and
causing storage tanks to fill.
After the latest bout of warfare in June, the NOC said
mercenaries had moved into oil fields and ports held by the
eastern forces.
The company, which is based in Tripoli in western Libya,
seat of the internationally recognised Government of National
Accord (GNA), has previously said the shutdown has caused major
technical problems at the fields and ports.
Sanalla, whose video message was published on the NOC
website, compared the risk of a disaster to Tuesday's blast in
Beirut, where Lebanon's government said a fire ignited 2,750
tonnes of ammonium nitrate left unsecured at the port for years,
killing scores of people and wounding thousands.
