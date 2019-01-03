Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Libya's closed Sharara oilfield losing 8,500 bpd to looting -NOC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 11:16am CET
FILE PHOTO: Pipes are pictured at the El Sharara oilfield

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya's closed Sharara oilfield is expected to lose 8,500 barrels per day to looting, state oil company NOC said on Thursday.

NOC declared force majeure on Dec. 17 at Sharara, its biggest oilfield, after it was taken over on Dec. 8 by tribesmen, armed protesters and state guards demanding salary payments and development funds.

Three security breaches and looting have taken place at the 315,000 bpd field over two weeks, NOC said, reiterating its calls for the implementation of emergency security measures to allow Sharara to be reopened.

The internationally recognised government and NOC agreed on a security plan last week to protect the Sharara field and NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla warned on Thursday that attacks on the field could destroy the Sharara system and damage the economy.

“The legitimate and rightful concerns of the Southern Libyan communities are being hijacked and abused by armed gangs, who instead of protecting the field to generate wealth for all Libyans, are actually enabling its exploitation and looting,” Sanalla said.

OPEC member Libya had previously boosted output to up to 1.3 million bpd.

NOC runs the field with Spain's Repsol, France's Total, Austria's OMV and Norway's Equinor, formerly known as Statoil

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:39aXETRA DEUTSCHE BÖRSE CASH MARKET DIVISION : Gold holdings rise to 181.47 tonnes at year-end
PU
11:35aMALAYSIA'S NOVEMBER EXPORT GROWTH SEEN EASING TO 6.6 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR : Reuters Poll
RE
11:30aApple bombshell rocks European, Asian shares; 'flash crash' jolts currencies
RE
11:27aChinese city ends lucky draw for home buyers as market stabilises
RE
11:24aSOLIDARIDAD NETWORK : Improving sustainable palm oil supply chains in partnership with Henkel Beauty Care's new Nature Box brand
PU
11:22aHong Kong's November retail sales post slowest growth in 17 months
RE
11:16aLibya's closed Sharara oilfield losing 8,500 bpd to looting -NOC
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:14aHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : Dame Colette Bowe and Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia appointed to the Financial Policy Committee
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
3APPLE : Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
4VECTURA GROUP PLC : VECTURA : says yearly earnings should top market forecasts
5HYUNDAI HCN CO LTD : HYUNDAI HCN : This car of Hyundai can get you in trouble, if you own an i20 then be caref..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.