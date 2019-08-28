Log in
Lice Clinics of America® Launches 'Schools Without Lice' National Educator Partnership in Hudson Valley

08/28/2019 | 08:20am EDT

Wappinger Falls, NY, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lice Clinics of America, the world’s largest network of professional urgent care head lice treatment centers, announced that the company is launching its nationwide program titled ‘Schools Without Lice – National Educator Partnership’ in Hudson Valley. The program’s mission is to assist teachers and school nurses in being better prepared to help students in schools across America stay lice free.


Supplying the most up-to-date information and resources to nurses and educators about prevention and treatment options is key to helping them provide students with quick relief from the stress, fear, embarrassment, and discomfort of a head lice infestation. In addition to offering free access to educational materials, the program includes free lice screenings and treatments for school nurses and teachers.

“We’re very excited to launch this new program to help schools and educators in our communities better address the problem of lice,” said Stephanie Knecht, owner of Lice Clinics of America – Hudson Valley. “Lice are a real factor in the day-to-day life of schools and students, with kids missing up to 24 million school days each year due to lice. That’s tragic and needs to end. By providing free educational resources to schools and free lice care for teachers and school nurses, we hope they’re better able to help students and their families.”

Since launching Lice Clinics of America (LCA) in 2014, the company has seen explosive growth and now has 330 clinics in 36 countries, with new clinics opening every month. The secret to LCA’s success is its revolutionary technology, the AirAllé, an FDA-cleared medical device. The AirAllé uses heated air to dehydrate lice and nits and is proven to kill hatched lice and more than 99 percent of eggs in a single hour-long treatment.

One in four children under 13 years of age get head lice, and that number is growing as traditional over-the-counter lice treatments are increasingly ineffective. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology found that 98 percent of lice in the United States are now resistant to the pesticides these products use. The immune lice are often referred to as “super lice.” Families often battle lice for weeks, failing multiple times as they try to eliminate head lice on their own. 

For more information on the Schools Without Lice program, please visit https://lcahudsonvalley.com/swl.

 

# # #

 

About Lice Clinics of America

With 330 clinics worldwide in 36 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Its patented heated-air device, AirAllé, has effectively performed more than 500,000 head lice treatments. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Stephanie Knecht
Lice Clinics of America - Hudson Valley
877-542-3630
info@lcahudsonvalley.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
