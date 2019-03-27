Lice Clinics of America® Long Island Expands Fight Against Super Lice to Ronkonkoma

RONKONKOMA, NY, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Island moms have gained another ally in the battle against super lice with the opening of Lice Clinics of America – Ronkonkoma, joining clinics in Rockville Center, Syosset, and Westchester.



Like the other Long Island clinics, the Lice Clinics of America – Ronkonkoma clinic provides screening, diagnosis, and treatment for people infested with head lice. The clinic is staffed by certified operators of AirAllé®, an FDA-cleared medical device that kills head lice and lice eggs (nits) using just heated air in a single treatment that takes about an hour.



Head lice have become more difficult to treat in recent years as they have developed a resistance to the pesticides used in most popular lice products. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology found that 98 percent of head lice in the United States have developed a genetic resistant to pyrethroids, the pesticides used in over-the-counter lice treatment products. So-called “super lice” are no match for AirAllé because it doesn’t rely on pesticides or chemicals. Instead, it kills lice and eggs by dehydrating them with carefully controlled heated air.



“The demand for this service is huge as families continue to try and fail to treat head lice with products that don’t work,” said Jesse Curatolo, manager of the Long Island clinics. “We’ve had people travel for hours to our other clinics, and now they won’t have to.”



“Parents and children love our service because it is fast, comfortable and guaranteed—no tedious comb-outs and nitpicking are involved,” Curatolo said. “When they discover they can be lice-free in an hour, they are thrilled.”



AirAllé was found to kill live lice and more than 99 percent of eggs in clinical trials, and the device has successfully treated some half-million cases of head lice in hundreds of clinics around the world, with a success rate better than 99 percent.



The Ronkonkoma clinic is located at 401 Hawkins Avenue and is open seven days a week by appointment. AirAllé treatments take about an hour and come with a 30-day guarantee when all household members are treated or screened for head lice.



With 330 clinics worldwide in 35 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Its patented heated-air device, AirAllé, has effectively performed more than 500,000 head lice treatments. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences™, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jesse Curatolo Lice Clinics of America - Long Island 631-202-1710 info@liceclinicslongisland.com