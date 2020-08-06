Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lice Clinics of America – Hawaii Reports Lice Activity Increased During Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

Honolulu, HI, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lice Clinics of America – Hawaii reported that their two Honolulu clinics, part of the Lice Clinics of America clinic network, saw a 32 percent increase of lice activity from April to May of this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Infestations of lice affecting the entire family have been more severe during the pandemic, likely due to the fact that families have sheltered at home together.

“We’ve had to change things up with the pandemic,” says Barrie Desmond, owner of Lice Clinics of America – Hawaii, which has three clinics, Kihei, on Maui and Honolulu, and Waipahu on Oahu. “We’ve been offering phone consultations, curbside pickup, and we have an online store to order products off our website. We’ve made sure to follow the CDC guidelines and take all measures to keep our employees and clients safe.”

In order to ensure the safety of staff and clients, each Hawaii client was pre-screened over the phone to ensure that they were not sick before coming in. They require each client to wear a face mask and have limited their clients to one at a time, having families wait outside the clinic until the treatment area is ready for them. Each treatment area is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized in-between clients.

“Our customers almost always try at home first, unless they’re a returning customer,” says Desmond. “Because of the quarantine, we are seeing that the whole family is becoming infested.  Lice won't cure itself - so while the parent struggles getting rid of it using traditional over the counter products, it’s spreading to other members of the household easier.”

Desmond has a history with lice and Lice Clinics of America. She recently opened Waipahu, her third clinic, in March of this year. “My daughter had lice at camp in June 2016 and we opened the doors to our first clinic in Kihei on Maui in November 2016,” says Desmond. “Exactly one year later we expanded to Oahu and opened our Honolulu location which is located on Ward Avenue. Now, families living on the west side and North Shore no longer have to drive to town and they love the new location. We are on the second floor of the Westgate Shopping Center.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Head-to-head contact with an already infested person is the most common way to get head lice. Head-to-head contact is common during play at school, at home, and elsewhere, such as sports activities, the playground, slumber parties, and camps.” The CDC estimates 6-12 million infestations occur each year in the U.S. among children 3-11 years of age.

Dr. Krista Lauer, Medical Director of Lice Clinics of America, states, “If you have children who are elementary and middle-school ages, it’s important to take some immediate steps to either prevent your children from being infested or to properly treat and kill the lice before they spread to others in your family and social group.”

Dr. Lauer says, “First, don’t panic, and second, don’t be embarrassed. A head lice infestation has nothing to do with personal hygiene, or the cleanliness of your environment. In fact, with recent shelter-in-place orders, head lice infestations more easily spread to everyone in the household due to close proximity.” She recommends the following to make sure lice aren’t living in your child’s hair:

  1. Inspect your own head and your child’s, especially if your child has an itchy scalp. Look for eggs, nymphs and adult lice. One adult louse can lay about a hundred eggs during her life span. That’s a lot of new lice.
  2. Call the parents of your child’s friends and have them check for head lice, remembering that earlier intervention can help to reduce the infestation level. With shelter-in-place orders being lifted, kids are playing together again, and summer camps are in session.
  3. If you see lice—or if you are unsure whether you have lice—visit a professional lice treatment center such as Lice Clinics of America for a screening.
  4. Traditional over-the-counter treatments contain pesticides that are ineffective. Lice have evolved into “super lice” and have developed resistance to those pesticides. Find a treatment that is safe and effective. Lice Clinics of America has several options to choose from.

Lice Clinics of America is the world’s number-one service brand for treating head lice. The company’s revolutionary heated-air treatment is guaranteed to kill lice, lice eggs, and super lice in a single, one-hour treatment. Lice Clinics of America offers professional lice screenings and a full line of top-rated lice treatment and prevention products including professional solutions for parents with children at home.

For more information visit www.liceclinicsofamerica.com.

# # #

About Lice Clinics of America

With more than 300 clinics worldwide in 30 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Its patented heated-air device, AirAllé, has effectively treated more than 675,000 head lice infestations. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences™, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

 

Barrie Desmond
Lice Clinics of America - Hawaii
info@liceclinicshawaii.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:57pFARMERS NATIONAL BANC : OH/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:57p INNOPHOS ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF WHITEPAPER : “Proven Mineral Chelation” and Launch of Three Additional Chelamax® Minerals
BU
02:56pAIRBUS : shareholders in U.S. file fraud lawsuit over disclosures, corruption probes
RE
02:55pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:55pPRIMELENDING : Named a FORTUNE Best Workplace for Millennials™
BU
02:54pE-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED : Announces June 30, 2020 Financial Results
AQ
02:54pSEMA SURVEY : Industry Outlook and Sales Projections Continues to Improve
PU
02:54pRYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES : Q2 2020 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. Earnings Call Transcript
PU
02:54pAstraZeneca Strikes Deal to Produce Covid-19 Vaccine for China
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Singapore lender DBS profit skids 22% but pandemic-hit business steadyi..
3SAVILLS PLC : Britain's Savills hurt by lockdown curbs on property visits
4AXA : AXA : 2020-08-06-AXA-1H20 Earnings
5DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : 2020 AGM Statement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group