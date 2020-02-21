Licensed Dairy Farms Decline 8.8 Percent in 2019
The United States Department of Agriculture released its average annual count of licensed dairy farms in the United States this week. According to the listing, the U.S. had an average of 34,187 dairy farms in 2019, down from 37,468, or 8.8 percent.
