Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Licensing Expo rescheduled to take place on 11-13 August 2020 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Licensing Expo, which was originally scheduled to be staged in May 2020, will now be held at Mandalay Bay Convention Center on August 11-13.

This decision has been made as a result of consultation with exhibitors and other stakeholders to determine the best outcome for all. We strongly believe that this new dateline is in the best interests of our customers and partners.

All exhibition bookings and visitor pre-registrations will be transferred automatically to the new dates and there will be further communications to these groups over the coming days and weeks. Our aim is to facilitate a smooth transition for all parties.

Anna Knight, VP Licensing, Informa Markets said:
“We have been closely following developments since COVID–19 began spreading, and we have consistently been mindful of its potential impact on global events like ours.

With the help, cooperation and partnership we have with MGM Resorts we have obtained favorable dates to reschedule the event and we hope this will serve as an opportunity for the industry to regather in August.

The Licensing Expo team will be contacting exhibitors and partners to discuss the rescheduled dates, answer any queries, and ensure they can deliver the same event experience as originally planned. However, an event of this scale requires careful planning and organisation, so we collectively ask for understanding in advance for any disruption this change may cause.

I’d like to thank all of our customers for their patience over the past few weeks as we have navigated these unprecedented circumstances and hope to see as many people as possible in Las Vegas.”

Maura Regan, President, Licensing International said:
“Licensing International fully supports the decision to reschedule Licensing Expo. This new date allows our members and the industry some much needed time to regroup and deal with these challenging circumstances, and above all to protect the health of our community and those around us.”

Media Contact:
Lauren Lloyd
PR Manager
310 266 4792
Lauren.lloyd@informa.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:22pALMA MEDIA OYJ : Corporation - Managers' transactions - Telanne Kai
AQ
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Kivelä Kari
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Korttila Mikko
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Järvilehto Tiina
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Loimovuori Juha-Petri
PU
12:20pREACH SUBSEA : Operational figures
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Santtu Elsinen
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Juvonen Virpi
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Kukkonen Elina
PU
12:20pUNITED STATES 12 MONTH OIL FUND, LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : New Roche coronavirus test wins emergency U.S. approval
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Probe Didn't Find Signs of Tampering in Financial Statements
3LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : Germany would like to localize supply chains, nationalization possible, minis..
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY: GE Files Form 10-K

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group