Licensing Requirements for Dedicated Electronic Money Issuers and Payment Service Providers

A shareholder should not have been convicted of an offence involving a financial transaction by a court of competent jurisdiction within the past ten years;

A shareholder should not have filed for personal bankruptcy;

A shareholder should not have been disqualified from practising a profession by a professional body;

A shareholder should not have been involved in a past or present managerial function of a body corporate or other undertakings that have been a subject of insolvency or liquidation proceedings;

The information provided by a shareholder in support of an application should not be false or misleading;

A significant shareholder is required to provide evidence of the source of funds;