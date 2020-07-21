Log in
Liechtenstein donates CHF 40,000 to help developing countries expand trading capacities

07/21/2020 | 11:21am EDT

Over 2,800 activities have been organized since the fund was created in 2001.

Director-General Roberto Azevêdo said: 'Liechtenstein's donation will help government officials from developing countries and LDCs deepen their understanding of trade issues and challenges, making them better equipped to help their countries integrate more fully into the global trading system. I welcome Liechtenstein's sustained generosity.'

Liechtenstein's WTO Ambassador, Peter Matt, said: 'Liechtenstein is a staunch supporter of an inclusive and rules-based multilateral trading system. We are pleased to be renewing our support to the DDAGTF to help developing and least-developed countries further integrate into the global trading system. This is all the more important given the manifold repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the populations of these countries.'

Overall, Liechtenstein has donated approximately CHF 700,000 to this fund over nearly 20 years.

Disclaimer

WTO - World Trade Organization published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 15:20:11 UTC
