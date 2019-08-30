Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lieff Cabraser Announces Proposed Settlement of Fuel Economy Cases in the Volkswagen “Clean Diesel” Marketing, Sales Practices, & Products Liability Litigation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Settlement with owners and lessees of Audi, Bentley, Porsche, and VW vehicles valued at up to $96.5 million

Lieff Cabraser announces the settlement of class action litigation on behalf of owners and lessees of approximately 98,000 gasoline-powered Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Bentley vehicles sold and/or leased in the U.S. The settlement secures up to $96.5 million to resolve claims that the affected vehicles were equipped with software that, as calibrated, caused the vehicles to emit more carbon dioxide (CO2) and obtain up to 1 MPG less fuel economy than was originally represented.

Settlement payments vary based on the specific MPG reduction applicable to each vehicle. Maximum payments range from $518.40 to $2,332.80 per vehicle. The vehicles affected and their revised fuel economy ratings are listed at https://www.epa.gov/recalls/fuel-economy-label-updates. Money that is not claimed by consumers will be directed to environmental remediation efforts, subject to court approval.

“We are very pleased to reach a settlement that provides owners and lessees full compensation for having driven vehicles that did not obtain the represented fuel economy,” notes Lieff Cabraser partner David Stellings, counsel for plaintiffs in the action. “This is a great resolution for the class.”

The lawsuit was brought against the defendants under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (“RICO”), the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, and the warranty and consumer protection laws of all 50 states and the District of Columbia, seeking monetary damages and injunctive relief.

Potential claimants under the class settlement will have to submit a claim to receive compensation.

The litigation is known as the “Audi CO2 cases,” whichis consolidated in In re Volkswagen 'Clean Diesel' Marketing, Sales Practices, and Products Liability Litigation, MDL 2672 CRB (JSC), before Judge Charles R. Breyer in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:03pSYMANTEC CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:03pAP FACT CHECK : Trump distorts GM's state of play
AQ
05:03pSUNSTONE MANAGEMENT : Sponsors Ping Pong Fit International Festival
BU
05:03pPC Makers Power Up After Dell Earnings -- Update
DJ
05:02pDASAN ZHONE SOLUTIONS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pPROPETRO HOLDING CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pLANTRONIX : to Report Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Results on September 10, 2019, and Participate at Lake Street Capital Market's 3rd Annual Best Idea Growth Conference on September 12, 2019
AQ
05:02pKADMON : Announces Appointment of Gregory S. Moss as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
PU
05:01pSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Executives Adopt Automatic Securities Disposition Plans
AQ
05:01pINTER PIPELINE : Announces New $500 million Term Credit Facility
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Brent-WTI spread continues to narrow
2CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
3GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: BNP Paribas, Vivendi, Air France KLM, Renault, Apple, July...
4DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares rise on watered down Berlin rent cap
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : China to exempt Tesla cars from 10% purchase tax

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group