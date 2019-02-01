Lieff Cabraser & Co-Counsel Announce That Victims of Fleetcor's Alleged Predatory Scheme File Class Action Lawsuit

Fuelman Card included hidden and deceptive fees; earned Fleetcor’s CEO $357 million in compensation

Lieff Cabraser and co-counsel announce that Wisconsin’s Schultz Transfer System, Inc. has filed a federal lawsuit in Georgia alleging that Fleetcor’s “Fuelman” gas card was a predatory scheme that began charging clients more than the face amount at the pump, despite promising “deep savings...for fleets of all sizes, in all industries.”1

The complaint alleges that the Fuelman card was more expensive than the price at the pump because of Fuelman’s allegedly deceptive fees and charges, often several dollars for each trip to the pump. This was so even though Fleetcor promised its customers that they would pay “No fees for set-up, transactions, or annual membership.”2

Schultz, a four-vehicle, family-owned trucking company in Franklin, Wisconsin, was one of thousands of small businesses who took Fleetcor’s representations at face value. But in 2017, Schultz started to notice fees tacked on to the bill: “Minimum Program Administration Fees,” “Clean Advantage Fees,” and miscellaneous “Other Charges.” When pressed as to why a “no fee” program was charging fees, Fleetcor refunded some of the fees, only to go right back to charging them on future bills.

Jason Lichtman of Lieff Cabraser Heiman & Bernstein, LLP; Matthew Wilson of Meyer Wilson Co., LPA; Sean Sweeney of Halling & Cayo S.C.; and Jason Doss of The Doss Firm represent Schultz in the class action lawsuit filed today in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Case No. 1:19-cv-558. They say that Fleetcor should be held accountable for its promises.

“Schultz alleges that Fleetcor preyed on numerous businesses with a fraudulent, predatory scheme,” explains Lichtman. “My clients want to bring this fraud to light and ensure that Fleetcor pays restitution to the many companies it defrauded.”

Fleetcor became the darling of Wall Street in part because of its ability to extract fees and other charges from its customers—no matter what it promised when it signed those customers up for its Fuelman cards. Fleetcor’s CEO has made $357 million in compensation since 2010, more than what Visa and Mastercard’s CEOs made combined in the same period.3 This was at the expense of small businesses like Schultz, who were nickel-and-dimed in order to feed Fleetcor and its CEO’s excess.

The lawsuit is currently pending, and a copy of the complaint can be viewed here. If you have been deceived or defrauded by Fleetcor’s fuel program, you can visit us online or call us at (1 800 541-7358) to get more information about the case and to learn how you can help end Fleetcor’s fraudulent and improper practices.

About Lieff Cabraser

Recognized as “one of the nation’s premier plaintiffs’ firms” by The American Lawyer, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, has successfully litigated and settled hundreds of class action lawsuits in federal and state courts, including scores of consumer fraud class action lawsuits against many of the largest U.S. companies and financial institutions. Working with co-counsel, we have achieved judgments and settlements in excess of $19 billion for consumers and businesses in these cases. With over 90 attorneys in offices in San Francisco, New York, and Nashville, we are among the largest law firms in the United States that represent only plaintiffs. Online at LieffCabraser.com.

About Meyer Wilson

Meyer Wilson is a boutique firm with offices Ohio, California, and Michigan that focuses on class/mass action lawsuits and investor claims. Meyer Wilson has been appointed lead and co-lead counsel in numerous consumer class actions throughout the United States over the past twenty years. Through our its efforts, our firm has recovered more than $350,000,000 for its clients. To contact Meyer Wilson, call our offices at (888) 390-6491, or visit our website at meyerwilson.com.

About Halling & Cayo S.C.

Halling & Cayo, S.C. is a mid-size litigation firm in Milwaukee Wisconsin focusing on all aspects of litigation, including business litigation and securities litigation. Halling & Cayo represents business of all sizes in disputes in state and federal courts. Attorney Sean Sweeney is the co-chair of the firm’s business litigation team and chair of its securities litigation section and has been selected to the SuperLawyers listing, reserved for the top 2.5% of the lawyer in the state, 8 years running. To contact Sean or Halling & Cayo, S.C. call (414) 271-3400 or visit HallingCayo.com.

About The Doss Firm

The Doss Firm, LLC, is a successful law firm primarily devoted to representing aggrieved consumers across the United States in individual and class cases against companies for engaging in consumer fraud. Since its inception, the law firm has recovered tens of millions of dollars for consumers in class action litigation including the successful representation of approximately 750,000 Georgia households against the two largest natural gas marketers in Georgia. Also, notably, in 2018, Jason Doss was selected by a federal court to serve as one of twelve attorneys to lead the Equifax Data Breach case on behalf of all consumers across the country. To contact The Doss Firm, please call (855) 436-7752 or visit our website at www.dossfirm.com.

