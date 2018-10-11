Lieff Cabraser and Sauder Schelkopf Announce Class Action Lawsuit Against Patrick Sutton, M.D., and Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, CA, for Sexual Assault and Harassment Against Female Patients

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP and Sauder Schelkopf LLC have
filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of women who were sexually
assaulted and harassed during treatment by longtime Huntington Hospital
ob/gyn Patrick Sutton. The
complaint was filed by three women who allege assault and harassment
by Sutton, and notes that the hospital had received numerous complaints
about Sutton's behavior dating back 20 years, yet continues to allow him
to practice there. Dr. Sutton has worked at Huntington Hospital since
1989.
As
detailed in the complaint, plaintiffs referred to as Jane Doe K.G.
Jane Doe T.F., and Jane Doe B.S. allege that Sutton used his position of
authority and trust to sexually abuse them and potentially thousands of
other women who were patients of Dr. Sutton and Huntington Hospital.
"When I started seeing recent news reports about the doctor’s
inappropriate treatment of other patients, I ultimately realized that
standing up and speaking out is the only way to bring justice and give
power to all the other women who were victimized, while at the same time
forcing hospitals to put their patients first and stop harboring and
even sheltering sexual predators,” said Jane Doe T.F.
The lawsuit further alleges that Huntington Hospital routinely
disregarded complaints about Sutton's behavior, complaints that date
back to the 1990s, actively and deliberately concealing Sutton's sexual
abuse and continuing to grant him uncontrolled sexual access to female
patients at the hospital, all to protect Huntington Hospital's
reputation and income stream.
"Medical institutions that recklessly place sexual predators in
positions of trust and authority, empowering them with unfettered access
and opportunity to molest patients, fully share the blame for the abuse
and trauma that results," notes Annika K. Martin, one of the Lieff
Cabraser partners who filed the class action lawsuit. "What’s worse is
when a trusted hospital follows up by burying complaints and covering up
– a hospital should be protecting its patients, not sexual predators."
As noted in the lawsuit, the plaintiffs and other class members had no
reason to suspect that Sutton was anything other than an ethical and
competent physician. Sutton used his position of trust and authority to
prey on his patients by conducting improper and intrusive sexual
touching as well as to make inappropriate and sexually harassing
comments during exams.
"This is absolutely unacceptable conduct toward vulnerable, trusting
patients in a medical setting," states attorney Joe Sauder of Sauder
Schelkopf, who also represents the plaintiffs. “Our clients have been
empowered to speak about this abuse and mistreatment, and we look
forward to making sure their voices will finally be heard.”
As alleged in the complaint, Huntington Hospital began to receive
complaints about Sutton's behavior in the late 1990s -- complaints that
continued for the next several decades. But the Hospital failed to take
any action in response to the complaints, continuing to employ and even
promote Sutton. The complaint further alleges that instead of taking
disciplinary or other action such as terminating Sutton's employment in
response to the myriad complaints against him, Huntington continued to
protect Sutton and continually provide him with full access to new and
existing patients.
"Dr. Sutton should never have been allowed to continue as an OB-GYN for
decades in the face of all the complaints," stated Jane Doe K.G. "The
hospital, some administrators, the state medical board, someone, should
have stopped him from continuing to sexually harass and abuse his
patients. I hope that my role in this case will provide me and other
patients with some closure."
Read
more information or contact Ms. Martin confidentially and securely
about the case or your experiences with Dr. Sutton and Huntington
Hospital.
