Lietuvos Bankas : Current account surplus increased

11/13/2019 | 03:35am EST
Balance of Payments of the Republic of Lithuania September 2019

Today, the Bank of Lithuania published the balance of payments for September 2019, which shows that the surplus on the current account balance amounted to €254.3 million, a month on month increase of 29.3%. This was driven by the increase in the surplus on the service and secondary income balances as well as the decrease in the deficit on the foreign trade and primary income balances.

For more information on the country's balance of payments for September 2019 is available in the statistical release (65.8 KB )of the Bank of Lithuania. Comprehensive balance of payments data are also published on the Bank of Lithuania website.

Disclaimer

Lietuvos Bankas published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 08:34:09 UTC
