Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Lietuvos Bankas : Nayax Europe and PAYTEND EUROPE failed to meet capital requirements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 06:16am EST
2019-11-21
1of 1

The Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania has found that on 30 June 2019 the payment institution Nayax Europe, UAB, and electronic money institution PAYTEND EUROPE, UAB, failed to comply with their own funds requirements to hold at least a minimum capital established by law.

Compliance with own funds requirements is one of the key requirements imposed on electronic money and payment institutions. Therefore, such institutions must have the necessary measures to ensure their compliance with the capital requirements.

Since Nayax Europe, UAB, and PAYTEND EUROPE, UAB, have eliminated the indicated shortcomings without further delay, no interests of their clients have been violated. In view of the above, the Bank of Lithuania decided to impose the mildest enforcement measure by making these infringements public.

Disclaimer

Lietuvos Bankas published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 11:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:45aOil declines as U.S.-China standoff extends beyond trade
RE
06:42aOil declines as U.S.-China standoff extends beyond trade
RE
06:41aINDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Pablo Isla explains how Inditex is contributing to global environmental sustainability at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing
PU
06:41aLI & FUNG : Grant of awards and issue of new shares pursuant to share award scheme
PU
06:41aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : NOV 21, 2019 Labour negotiations update
PU
06:41aRANDON IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : Press release - october 2019
PU
06:41aOil declines as U.S.-China standoff extends beyond trade
RE
06:40aEXCLUSIVE : German exports to United States jump despite trade tensions
RE
06:40aFACTBOX - NATIONALISATION IN THE UK : Labour's plans for companies
RE
06:36aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ UNITHOLDER(S) : :notice of change of deemed interest- tan eng teong holdings sdn bhd
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2Oil drops as U.S.-China standoff extends beyond trade
3China says it will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.
4JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : China's Pinduoduo suffers $11 billion slump in value after big loss
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Aviva shares drop as strategy update leaves investors underwhelmed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group