Life Healthcare : CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP LIMITED
蓮 和 醫 療 健 康 集 團 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 928)
CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING
AND
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING
Reference is made to the announcement of Life Healthcare Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 2 August 2019 in respect of the proposed holding of a meeting of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company on 16 August 2019 for the purpose of, among others, considering and, if thought fit, approving the results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019.
The Board hereby announces that the Board meeting will be re-scheduled to Friday, 23 August 2019 as the Company needs more time to finalise the results announcement and address to the enquiry of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') in relation thereto.
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING
At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended since 9:00 a.m. on 2 July 2019 and will remain suspended until further notice.
By order of the Board
LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP LIMITED
Man Wai Lun
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 15 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:
|
Executive Directors:
|
Independent non-executive Directors:
|
Mr. Hua Yunbo (Chairman and President)
|
Mr. Liu Xinghua
|
Ms. Shan Hua (Chief Executive Officer)
|
Mr. Zheng Chunlei
|
Mr. Man Wai Lun
|
Mr. Cheng Chun Man
|
Non-executive Director:
|
|
Dr. Feng Xiaogang
|
