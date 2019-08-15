Log in
Life Healthcare : CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

08/15/2019 | 09:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP LIMITED

和 醫 療 康 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 928)

CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

AND

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the announcement of Life Healthcare Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 2 August 2019 in respect of the proposed holding of a meeting of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company on 16 August 2019 for the purpose of, among others, considering and, if thought fit, approving the results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019.

The Board hereby announces that the Board meeting will be re-scheduled to Friday, 23 August 2019 as the Company needs more time to finalise the results announcement and address to the enquiry of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') in relation thereto.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended since 9:00 a.m. on 2 July 2019 and will remain suspended until further notice.

By order of the Board

LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP LIMITED

Man Wai Lun

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 15 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Independent non-executive Directors:

Mr. Hua Yunbo (Chairman and President)

Mr. Liu Xinghua

Ms. Shan Hua (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Zheng Chunlei

Mr. Man Wai Lun

Mr. Cheng Chun Man

Non-executive Director:

Dr. Feng Xiaogang

Disclaimer

Life Healthcare Group Limited published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 13:36:02 UTC
