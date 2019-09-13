Life Healthcare : DATE OF BOARD MEETING AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP LIMITED

蓮 和 醫 療 健 康 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 928)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

AND

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the announcement of Life Healthcare Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 11 September 2019, the board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 25 September 2019 for the purpose of, among others, considering and, if thought fit, approving the results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended since 9:00 a.m. on 2 July 2019 and will remain suspended until further notice.

