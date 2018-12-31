Log in
Life Healthcare : EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

12/31/2018 | 09:14am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP LIMITED

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 928)

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE OF

PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of Life Healthcare Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 18 December 2018 in relation to the proposed placing of new shares under general mandate (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the respective meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

As additional time is required for fulfilment of the conditions precedent set out in the Placing Agreement dated 18 December 2018, the Company and the Placing Agent, after arm's length negotiation, have entered into a supplemental placing agreement (the ''Supplemental Placing Agreement'') on 31 December 2018 (after trading hours). Pursuant to the Supplemental Placing Agreement, the long stop date of the Placing Agreement is extended from 31 December 2018 to 8 January 2019 (or such later date as may be agreed between the parties).

Save for the aforesaid amendment under the Supplemental Placing Agreement, there is no other change to the Placing Agreement and all other terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement shall continue to remain in full force and effect.

Shareholders and potential investors should note that the Placing is subject to conditions precedents under the Placing Agreement to be fulfilled. As the Placing may or may not proceed, shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Life Healthcare Group Limited

Ng Kung Poon Executive Director

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Hua Yunbo (Chairman and President)

Mr. Liu Xinghua

Ms. Shan Hua (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Zhou Jian

Mr. Ng Kung Poon

Mr. Zheng Chunlei

Mr. Chung Yuk Lun

Ms. Zhang Xuyang

Non-executive Director:

Dr. Feng Xiaogang

Disclaimer

Life Healthcare Group Limited published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 08:13:02 UTC
