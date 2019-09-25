Life Healthcare : RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP LIMITED

蓮 和 醫 療 健 康 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 928)

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the announcements of Life Healthcare Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 2 July 2019 and 17 July 2019 in relation to the change of auditor of the Company, the delay in the publication of the annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 and the suspension in trading of the shares of the Company from 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 2 July 2019.

Following the publication of the annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 on 25 September 2019, the Company has applied to the Stock Exchange to resume the trading in the shares of the Company from 9:00 a.m. on 26 September 2019.

