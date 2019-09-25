Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Life Healthcare : RESUMPTION OF TRADING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 06:13pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP LIMITED

蓮 和 醫 療 健 康 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 928)

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the announcements of Life Healthcare Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 2 July 2019 and 17 July 2019 in relation to the change of auditor of the Company, the delay in the publication of the annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 and the suspension in trading of the shares of the Company from 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 2 July 2019.

Following the publication of the annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 on 25 September 2019, the Company has applied to the Stock Exchange to resume the trading in the shares of the Company from 9:00 a.m. on 26 September 2019.

By order of the Board

Life Healthcare Group Limited

Man Wai Lun

Executive Director

26 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Hua Yunbo (Chairman and President)

Mr. Liu Xinghua

Ms. Shan Hua (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Zheng Chunlei

Mr. Man Wai Lun

Mr. Cheng Chun Man

Non-executive Director:

Dr. Feng Xiaogang

Disclaimer

Life Healthcare Group Limited published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 22:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:33pSAY YES TO THE AI DRESS : Entrepreneur Brings GPUs to Fashion
PU
06:32pTrump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
RE
06:28pGOLDIN FINANCIAL : Announcement of annual results for the year ended 30 june 2019
PU
06:22pBOEING : Lawmaker urges FAA to consider pilots' skills globally
AQ
06:22pCLPH CHINA LOGISTICS PROPERTY : Notice of listing on the stock exchange of hong kong limited - china logistics property holdings co., ltd - us$162,475,000 8.75% senior notes due 2021
PU
06:18pTURNERS : Concludes Oxford Finance Strategic Review
PU
06:18pCRYSTAL LAKE MINING : Closing of Non‑brokered Private Placement
PU
06:18pCREDICORP : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act
PU
06:16pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Match Group, Inc. Investors (MTCH)
BU
06:15pHENKEL : North America Celebrates 143rd Anniversary With Launch of Employee “#trashfighters” Initiative Against Plastic Waste
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GM AND UAW UNION MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS FOR NEW LABOR DEAL: sources
2INVESTAR HOLDING CORP : Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend
3SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC : Early Warning Press Release Regarding Investment in Searchlight Resources Inc.
4OMNICOM GROUP : OMNICOM : Jeffrey Moran Joins Ketchum as Managing Director, CPG
5HENKEL : North America Celebrates 143rd Anniversary With Launch of Employee “#trashfighters” In..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group