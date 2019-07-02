Life Healthcare : SUSPENSION IN TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUSPENSION IN TRADING

At the request of Life Healthcare Group Limited (the ''Company''), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 2 July 2019 pending the release of an announcement in relation to the delay in the publication for the annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 and will remain suspended until further notice.

