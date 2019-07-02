Log in
Life Healthcare : SUSPENSION IN TRADING

07/02/2019 | 12:13am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP LIMITED

和 醫 療 康 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 928)

SUSPENSION IN TRADING

At the request of Life Healthcare Group Limited (the ''Company''), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 2 July 2019 pending the release of an announcement in relation to the delay in the publication for the annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 and will remain suspended until further notice.

By order of the Board

Life Healthcare Group Limited

Man Wai Lun

Executive Director

2 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Hua Yunbo (Chairman and President)

Mr. Liu Xinghua

Ms. Shan Hua (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Zheng Chunlei

Mr. Man Wai Lun

Mr. Cheng Chun Man

Non-executive Director:

Dr. Feng Xiaogang

Disclaimer

Life Healthcare Group Limited published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 04:12:12 UTC
