Life Insurance Settlement Association : to Host 25th Annual Fall Life Settlement Conference in Nashville, October 13th-15th

The Life Insurance Settlement Association (LISA) will host its 25th Annual Fall Life Settlement & Compliance Conference, the longest-running professional conference in the life settlement industry, on October 13-15 at the Hilton Nashville Downtown in Nashville, Tenn.

The conference will open with LISA’s annual members meeting and a special one-day “Compliance Track” on October 13th, which is designed for compliance professionals and attorneys. Participants are eligible to obtain continuing education credits. The main conference will follow on October 14th and 15th, featuring a number of prominent guest speakers and industry thought leaders, as well as frequent networking sessions and social activities.

Special early-bird conference registration fees and discounted hotel rates are available to anyone who register prior to August 30, 2019. For more information or to register now, go to www.lisa.org/lisa-events.

“LISA has served as the voice of the U.S. life settlement industry for the past quarter-century and our Fall Life Settlement Conference has been the annual must-attend event on the calendar of industry professionals,” said Bryan Nicholson, executive director of LISA. “This year’s event will include sessions that address timely industry developments and content that contains practical insights into operating a successful business in the life settlement industry.”

The conference will once again bring together life settlement industry participants from all areas of the business — brokers, providers, institutional investors, actuaries, attorneys, bankers and other service providers — for a program that combines informative educational sessions and professional networking opportunities.

Featured conference sessions include the following:

A keynote address regarding artificial intelligence and the future of life settlements;

A life settlements legislative and regulatory update from a panel of industry leaders;

A session regarding branding and marketing in the life settlement industry, featuring strategies for cost-effective business promotion;

A closing session consisting of life settlement market predictions and industry forecasts.

For more information about LISA’s 25th Annual Fall Life Settlement & Compliance Conference, please go to www.lisa.org/lisa-events.

About Life Insurance Settlement Association (LISA)

Established in 1994, the Life Insurance Settlement Association is the oldest and largest trade organization in the life settlement market. LISA’s membership consists of brokers, providers, financing entities, and service providers to the industry (law firms, medical underwriters, consultants, investment funds, actuarial firms, trustees and escrow agents). Members provide essential services to policy owners and industry participants. The life settlement industry is a dynamic marketplace representing the needs of life insurance policy owners. LISA is proud to serve as its leading voice. LISA members rank among the industry’s largest and most respected life settlement companies. For more information, please go to www.lisa.org.

