Life Lessons from Skateboarding Mark First Financial Resources' Upcoming University

08/15/2019 | 08:16am EDT

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What can a skateboard teach you?  Ask former or current skateboarding adults.  The likely answer:  take a chance; if you fall, get up; do it with style; build on what you learn, and keep learning.  "Skateboarding lessons" are also business skills and life lessons.  That is why, the team at First Financial Resources (FFR) is kicking off their 2019 FFR University on August 26th – 28th at The Paséa Hotel in Huntington Beach, CA with a hands-on skateboard activity.  Research shows that making something with your hands releases stress, clears your mind and inspires creativity.  In teams, attendees will not "board the boards" but rather "build and bedeck" the skateboards for donation to the Boys and Girls Club as a means of passing on those skateboarding lessons to local kids in the community.  

Life Lessons from Skateboarding Mark First Financial Resources' 2019 FFR University.

"It is an unconventional, yet fun way to 'clear the decks' of your brain at the start of the FFR University," explains FFR CEO, Jud Imhoff.  The 2-day training event invites staff from the 200-plus FFR member offices around the country to the annual learning event.  Colette Carlson, noted motivational speaker and human behavior expert opens the event with, "Many Communicate.  Few Connect."  Carlson challenges the audience to be "connective communicators" by increasing rapport and trust to build a respectful human connection.  Recognizing the challenges and pressures that a staff member faces in the high-performance setting typical of an FFR member office, the agenda includes, "Managing Emotions Under Pressure."  During which, Derrick Noble, Fred Pryor Workshops helps attendees 1) understand how reacting emotionally can hinder professional advancement; 2) learn to correct career-hindering habits; and 3) master key elements of self-discipline to stay cool and focused under pressure.

FFR also taps the extensive professional resources from its insurance and technology strategic relationships to add insightful panels, state of the art technology and industry updates.  Topics include underwriting insights, product features and niches, gaining operational efficiencies and the debut of FFR's new website.  The "build on what you learn and keep learning" idea is the inspiration for a sharing session where FFR staff members share practical advice and insider tips to be "really good at what you do."  As Imhoff describes, "FFR members are high-performers.  Each looks to his/her staff to bring their A-game every day.  The FFR University was designed to help staff continually challenge themselves to grow and learn." That benefits each staff member and the FFR financial advisor equally.  In closing Imhoff adds, "Our FFR members pursue success at a high level.  It reminds us how important innovative, creative approaches to training are to our members.  Together, we can tap all kinds of resources to help staff members take a chance, build on what they know and do it with style."

About First Financial Resources

First Financial Resources (FFR) is a producer group founded in 1987 and solely owned by its member advisors and based in Irvine, California.  FFR has over 200 member offices throughout the United States.  FFR provides its member advisors with access to insurance-based products, tools and resources for the high net-worth and/or business client.  FFR also focuses expertise, resources and training to elevate the professional knowledge of the advisor's staff.  To learn more about FFR, please visit www.ffrmembers.com.

For Press Inquiries, contact Susan Hart, (949)223-2169 or shart@ffrllc.com

First Financial Resources, Irvine, CA

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-lessons-from-skateboarding-mark-first-financial-resources-upcoming-university-300900831.html

SOURCE First Financial Resources


© PRNewswire 2019
