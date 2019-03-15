Life On Earth, Inc. Announces Expanded Distribution Of Its Just Chill® Brand

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCQB: LFER) announces today that their flagship brand Just Chill® is being distributed and sold in well-known and notable retailers such as 7-Eleven, Valero and Chevron convenience stores located in the following counties of Northern California; San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, Santa Benito and Monterey counties.



These five counties are near the Company’s Gilroy, CA distribution center, and are part of the brands continued expansion into additional direct-store-distribution retail channels. Just Chill® is also sold in other states through wholesalers and distributors such as KeHE, UNFI and DPI.

The management team of Life On Earth, Inc. attended the Natural Products Expo West, held the week of March 7th - 9th in Anaheim, California. The Company showcased several of their brands and had an opportunity to meet with several retail partners as it explores additional partnerships to reach more consumers.



“Historically, our Just Chill® brand has been primarily sold in the grocery and supermarket channel. Because we have a direct distribution platform in Northern California, we’ve been able to see in real-time how well our Just Chill® brand has been performing in the convenience channels. It was helpful to attend the show with this data to show the potential new DSD (Direct Store Distribution) partners that we spoke with, and of course we’re happy to show that to any other potential partners who may have an interest in working with us,” said Fernando Oswaldo Leonzo, CEO of Life On Earth, Inc.

The Company’s President, John Romagosa also added, “Based on the early feedback from the recent show, we’ve begun the process of increasing production inventories with the help of our supply chain partners to meet the anticipated demand from new customers as well as existing customers.”

About Life On Earth, Inc.

Life on Earth, Inc. is a lifestyle beverage company focused on growing its portfolio of brands in the all-natural, innovative, healthier and “better for you” beverage market. The Company sells its products throughout the United States with third-party distributors, wholesalers and retailers, as well as through two of its own distribution subsidiaries in Northern California and the NYC Metro area.

The Company owns, markets and distributes four proprietary beverage brands, including:

Just Chill ® – www.drinkjustchill.com

– Victoria’s Kitchen™ - www.drinkvictoriaskitchen.com

Gran Nevada Mio™ - www.lifeonearthinc.com/pages/grannevadamio

For more information, please visit our corporate website - www.lifeonearthinc.com

