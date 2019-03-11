Life Science Automation Company, Celltrio, Emerges from Stealth-Mode with Ready-to-Ship Solutions for Biobanking and Cell Culture Automation

Celltrio, Inc. (www.celltrio.com),
a life sciences automation company today announced its emergence from
stealth-mode with high-value, low-cost, ready-to-ship solutions for
biobanking and cell culture automation based on intellectual property
acquired for global exclusivity from its Korean partner, Robots and
Design, Ltd.
The Celltrio co-founders, Charlie Duncheon and Dr. Jin-Oh Kim, are
luminaries in robotics and factory automation, both having won the Robot
Industry of America's (RIA) prestigious award: the Joseph Engelberger
Award for Leadership. Duncheon serves as CEO, and Kim is CTO. Celltrio’s
goal is to bring industrial quality automation and robotics
productivity, precision, and scalability to the life sciences market.
“We are excited to introduce life sciences automation solutions
proven in the Asian market by Robots and Design,” said Charlie Duncheon.
“Their expertise both as a robot manufacturer and a life sciences
solutions provider will serve our rapidly emerging market well.”
Unlike other early stage companies, Celltrio has products ready to ship.
The Celltrio solutions are versions of Korean manufactured products that
have been expanded and tailored for the US and world markets. Celltrio’s
partner, Robots and Design, Ltd., has manufactured and installed over
5000 robots and 11,000 linear modules in Korea. Celltrio will expand the
technology and product line with a US-based engineering, product, and
sales team who will deliver solutions to the US and world markets.
Automation Products- Shipping Today
Biobanking: The Celltrio CryoStorTM
and RoboStorTM lines of liquid nitrogen (LN2) freezers
provide proven cryogenic -190 °C storage solutions for R&D and
volume biobanking applications. All are easily expandable to
multi-freezer configurations under Celltrio Line Manager software
control, and fully automated Celltrio robotic RoboStor solutions for
high volume testing and production. Freezers are available from 9K to
117K vial capacity.
Cell culture Automation: Celltrio
has taken a task module approach to cell culture: stand-alone modules
such as incubators, centrifuges, liquid handlers and more that can be
automated by integrating Celltrio robots, and configured into complete
systems including software and LIMS integration.
“Celltrio has a unique opportunity to provide automation to the life
sciences market for both productivity improvements and time reduction
for new drug introductions,” remarked Dr. Jin-Oh Kim. “I look forward to
working with the deep robotic experienced colleagues at Celltrio.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005953/en/