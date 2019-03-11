Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Life Science Automation Company, Celltrio, Emerges from Stealth-Mode with Ready-to-Ship Solutions for Biobanking and Cell Culture Automation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 09:33pm EDT

Founders Charlie Duncheon and Dr. Jin-Oh Kim, robotics Industry luminaries, bring industrial-quality automation to the life sciences market

Celltrio, Inc. (www.celltrio.com), a life sciences automation company today announced its emergence from stealth-mode with high-value, low-cost, ready-to-ship solutions for biobanking and cell culture automation based on intellectual property acquired for global exclusivity from its Korean partner, Robots and Design, Ltd.

The Celltrio co-founders, Charlie Duncheon and Dr. Jin-Oh Kim, are luminaries in robotics and factory automation, both having won the Robot Industry of America's (RIA) prestigious award: the Joseph Engelberger Award for Leadership. Duncheon serves as CEO, and Kim is CTO. Celltrio’s goal is to bring industrial quality automation and robotics productivity, precision, and scalability to the life sciences market.

“We are excited to introduce life sciences automation solutions proven in the Asian market by Robots and Design,” said Charlie Duncheon. “Their expertise both as a robot manufacturer and a life sciences solutions provider will serve our rapidly emerging market well.”

Unlike other early stage companies, Celltrio has products ready to ship. The Celltrio solutions are versions of Korean manufactured products that have been expanded and tailored for the US and world markets. Celltrio’s partner, Robots and Design, Ltd., has manufactured and installed over 5000 robots and 11,000 linear modules in Korea. Celltrio will expand the technology and product line with a US-based engineering, product, and sales team who will deliver solutions to the US and world markets.

Automation Products- Shipping Today

Biobanking: The Celltrio CryoStorTM and RoboStorTM lines of liquid nitrogen (LN2) freezers provide proven cryogenic -190 °C storage solutions for R&D and volume biobanking applications. All are easily expandable to multi-freezer configurations under Celltrio Line Manager software control, and fully automated Celltrio robotic RoboStor solutions for high volume testing and production. Freezers are available from 9K to 117K vial capacity.

Cell culture Automation: Celltrio has taken a task module approach to cell culture: stand-alone modules such as incubators, centrifuges, liquid handlers and more that can be automated by integrating Celltrio robots, and configured into complete systems including software and LIMS integration.

“Celltrio has a unique opportunity to provide automation to the life sciences market for both productivity improvements and time reduction for new drug introductions,” remarked Dr. Jin-Oh Kim. “I look forward to working with the deep robotic experienced colleagues at Celltrio.”


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:23pSTANDARD CHARTERED : SC Road to Anfield Trophy is one of the best tournaments'- Former Liverpool player
AQ
10:21pMonteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. - SXCP
PR
10:20pARAB POTASH : Narcotics dangers at highlight of APC-organised workshop in Ghor Al Safi
AQ
10:13pKOBE STEEL : Main events scheduled for Wednesday, March 13
AQ
10:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Establish Industrial Automation Company in the Philippines
BU
10:06pBLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Announces 2018 K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available
BU
10:01pCG Animation Creator, 5 (five), Achieve an Original CG Animation Look in Their Promotional Video for Monkey Gang Anarchy, Using Journey to the West as a Motif
BU
10:01pIncredible Concurrent Events At CHINAPLAS 2019
BU
09:58pELON MUSK : Elon Musk's lawyers shoot down SEC filing against Tesla CEO
RE
09:57pTESLA : Elon Musk's lawyers shoot down SEC filing against Tesla CEO
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2DNB ASA : Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk's lawyers shoot down SEC filing against Tesla CEO
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. senator calls on FAA to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8
5Oil prices rise amid broad market rally, OPEC supply cuts

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.