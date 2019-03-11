Life Science Automation Company, Celltrio, Emerges from Stealth-Mode with Ready-to-Ship Solutions for Biobanking and Cell Culture Automation

Founders Charlie Duncheon and Dr. Jin-Oh Kim, robotics Industry luminaries, bring industrial-quality automation to the life sciences market

Celltrio, Inc. (www.celltrio.com), a life sciences automation company today announced its emergence from stealth-mode with high-value, low-cost, ready-to-ship solutions for biobanking and cell culture automation based on intellectual property acquired for global exclusivity from its Korean partner, Robots and Design, Ltd.

The Celltrio co-founders, Charlie Duncheon and Dr. Jin-Oh Kim, are luminaries in robotics and factory automation, both having won the Robot Industry of America's (RIA) prestigious award: the Joseph Engelberger Award for Leadership. Duncheon serves as CEO, and Kim is CTO. Celltrio’s goal is to bring industrial quality automation and robotics productivity, precision, and scalability to the life sciences market.

“We are excited to introduce life sciences automation solutions proven in the Asian market by Robots and Design,” said Charlie Duncheon. “Their expertise both as a robot manufacturer and a life sciences solutions provider will serve our rapidly emerging market well.”

Unlike other early stage companies, Celltrio has products ready to ship. The Celltrio solutions are versions of Korean manufactured products that have been expanded and tailored for the US and world markets. Celltrio’s partner, Robots and Design, Ltd., has manufactured and installed over 5000 robots and 11,000 linear modules in Korea. Celltrio will expand the technology and product line with a US-based engineering, product, and sales team who will deliver solutions to the US and world markets.

Automation Products- Shipping Today

Biobanking: The Celltrio CryoStorTM and RoboStorTM lines of liquid nitrogen (LN2) freezers provide proven cryogenic -190 °C storage solutions for R&D and volume biobanking applications. All are easily expandable to multi-freezer configurations under Celltrio Line Manager software control, and fully automated Celltrio robotic RoboStor solutions for high volume testing and production. Freezers are available from 9K to 117K vial capacity.

Cell culture Automation: Celltrio has taken a task module approach to cell culture: stand-alone modules such as incubators, centrifuges, liquid handlers and more that can be automated by integrating Celltrio robots, and configured into complete systems including software and LIMS integration.

“Celltrio has a unique opportunity to provide automation to the life sciences market for both productivity improvements and time reduction for new drug introductions,” remarked Dr. Jin-Oh Kim. “I look forward to working with the deep robotic experienced colleagues at Celltrio.”

