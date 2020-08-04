Life Science Software Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Growing Focus on Storing Patient Information to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the life science software market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.55 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005050/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Life Science Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
Frequently Asked Questions-
-
What was the size of the life science software market in 2019?
-
Technavio says that the value of the market was at USD 6.09 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 8.65 billion by 2024.
-
Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
-
The pharmaceutical segment is expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.
-
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
-
Growing at a CAGR of over 7%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 2.55 billion during the forecast period.
-
Who are the top players in the market?
-
Cegedim SA, Dassault Systemes SE, Medidata Solutions Inc., Model N Inc., Oracle Corp., PTC Therapeutics Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Veeva Systems Inc. are some of the major market participants.
-
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
-
Growing focus on storing patient information and the emergence of precision medicine are the major factors driving the market. However, an increase in data security and privacy concerns restraints the market growth.
-
How big is the North American market?
-
The market in the North America region was valued at USD 2.60 billion in 2019 and it is anticipated to grow to USD 3.68 billion by 2024.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cegedim SA, Dassault Systemes SE, Medidata Solutions Inc., Model N Inc., Oracle Corp., PTC Therapeutics Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Veeva Systems Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Growing focus on storing patient information has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Life Science Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Life Science Software Market is segmented as below:
-
End-user
-
Pharmaceutical
-
Biotechnology
-
Others
-
Geography
-
North America
-
Europe
-
APAC
-
South America
-
MEA
-
Deployment
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41658
Life Science Software Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The life science software market report covers the following areas:
-
Life Science Software Market Size
-
Life Science Software Market Trends
-
Life Science Software Market Analysis
This study identifies the emergence of precision medicine as one of the prime reasons driving the life science software market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Life Science Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist life science software market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the life science software market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the life science software market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of life science software market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five forces summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by End-user
-
Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Biotechnology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Deployment
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Deployment
-
Cloud - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Volume Driver - Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Cegedim SA
-
Dassault Systemes SE
-
Medidata Solutions Inc.
-
Model N Inc.
-
Oracle Corp.
-
PTC Therapeutics Inc.
-
SAP SE
-
SAS Institute Inc.
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
-
Veeva Systems Inc.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005050/en/