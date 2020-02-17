Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Life Science Workforce Pipeline Sustainability Among Topics To Be Discussed at the MichBio BioTalent Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 10:14am EST

MichBio, the Michigan Bioscience Industry Association, will hold a BioTalent Summit on March 16th focused on bringing together bio-industry stakeholders to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the bio-industry workforce in Michigan.

“Michigan’s bio-industry contains more than 1,700 organizations employing more than 40,000 people,” says Stephen Rapundalo, PhD and President and CEO of MichBio, “and yet, even with world-class educational and research institutions, state-wide economic development programs, and non-profits focused on STEM education, companies still report trouble finding and recruiting the talent they require to grow.”

He continued, “The goal of an event like this is to bring together ‘supply’ – educational institutions, non-profits, workforce development groups, etc - together with ‘demand’- industry HR and third-party recruitment services – and identify the disconnects between industry, academic, and economic development organizations that act as barriers to talent preparation and acquisition, and develop collaborative partnerships and growth strategies that benefit both employers and the workforce.”

Representation from all bio-industry stakeholders is essential for the development of collaborative relationships that lead to real change in the talent pipeline. Key attendees include:

  • Bio-industry Executive Leaders (CEO's, COO’s, VP’s etc)
  • Human Resource Professionals - both within industry organizations and recruitment or career service providers
  • Diversity and Inclusion representatives
  • Academic Faculty and Higher Ed Professionals who assist in curriculum design or industry partnerships
  • Clinical Research Organization Professionals
  • Regional or State-level workforce development professionals
  • Foundations or Non-profits with workforce and economic development, or education and STEM focuses

The BioTalent Summit will take place Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Schoolcraft College VistaTech Center in Livonia, with programming from approximately 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and an evening reception. Visit michbio.org/talent20 for information or to register.

For more information on MichBio visit michbio.org

MichBio is the trade association committed to driving growth in Michigan's biosciences industry and its many sectors, including agri-biotech, food and nutrition, bio-based technologies and renewable chemicals, industrial and environmental biotech, medical devices and technologies, pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare, diagnostics and research products, testing and research services, and clinical research. MichBio members include bioscience companies, academic and research institutions, bioscience service providers, and related organizations. For more information, visit www.michbio.org or follow us on Twitter @MichBio.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:45aVostok new ventures ltd increases its outstanding bond loan by sek 150 million
GL
10:44aTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : Share repurchase
AQ
10:44aLEMAN MICRO DEVICES : Smartphones Can Detect Symptoms of Infection and Put Health Monitoring in Everyone's Hands
BU
10:43aKone out as Thyssenkrupp shortlists private equity for elevator division
RE
10:43aFLEXOPACK SOCIETE ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS : Announcement of Regulated Information
PU
10:43aROK STARS : ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING Launches its 2020 Season with First Look at the FW43
PU
10:43aORCHESTRA PREMAMAN : Prémaman presents the reorganization plan to ensure its sustainable recovery.
PU
10:43aYARA INTERNATIONAL : Buy-back of own shares - Yara International
AQ
10:41aTOWER ONE WIRELESS : CEO to Present at NobleCon16
AQ
10:40aATLANTIA : Italian government cool on latest Atlantia concession offer - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Director Resignation
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Denies Legal Proceedings Against FT Have Been Suspended
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Delays Reopening of Chinese Plants
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Transcript
5VERSARIEN PLC : VERSARIEN : Change of Nominated Adviser and Broker

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group