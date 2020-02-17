Life Science Workforce Pipeline Sustainability Among Topics To Be Discussed at the MichBio BioTalent Summit

MichBio, the Michigan Bioscience Industry Association, will hold a BioTalent Summit on March 16th focused on bringing together bio-industry stakeholders to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the bio-industry workforce in Michigan.

“Michigan’s bio-industry contains more than 1,700 organizations employing more than 40,000 people,” says Stephen Rapundalo, PhD and President and CEO of MichBio, “and yet, even with world-class educational and research institutions, state-wide economic development programs, and non-profits focused on STEM education, companies still report trouble finding and recruiting the talent they require to grow.”

He continued, “The goal of an event like this is to bring together ‘supply’ – educational institutions, non-profits, workforce development groups, etc - together with ‘demand’- industry HR and third-party recruitment services – and identify the disconnects between industry, academic, and economic development organizations that act as barriers to talent preparation and acquisition, and develop collaborative partnerships and growth strategies that benefit both employers and the workforce.”

Representation from all bio-industry stakeholders is essential for the development of collaborative relationships that lead to real change in the talent pipeline. Key attendees include:

Bio-industry Executive Leaders (CEO's, COO’s, VP’s etc)

Human Resource Professionals - both within industry organizations and recruitment or career service providers

Diversity and Inclusion representatives

Academic Faculty and Higher Ed Professionals who assist in curriculum design or industry partnerships

Clinical Research Organization Professionals

Regional or State-level workforce development professionals

Foundations or Non-profits with workforce and economic development, or education and STEM focuses

The BioTalent Summit will take place Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Schoolcraft College VistaTech Center in Livonia, with programming from approximately 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and an evening reception. Visit michbio.org/talent20 for information or to register.

For more information on MichBio visit michbio.org

MichBio is the trade association committed to driving growth in Michigan's biosciences industry and its many sectors, including agri-biotech, food and nutrition, bio-based technologies and renewable chemicals, industrial and environmental biotech, medical devices and technologies, pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare, diagnostics and research products, testing and research services, and clinical research. MichBio members include bioscience companies, academic and research institutions, bioscience service providers, and related organizations. For more information, visit www.michbio.org or follow us on Twitter @MichBio.

