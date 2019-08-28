Life Spine : Announces Expansion of International Sales to Thirty Countries Worldwide

Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced that it is now selling its Micro Invasive suite of products in thirty countries worldwide. New customers in Vietnam and South America have recently begun purchasing products from Life Spine’s broad product portfolio and Life Spine has hosted over one hundred and forty international surgeons at cadaveric trainings since 2016.

“Our international footprint has been rapidly growing over the past few years driven by a strong interest in our Micro Invasive portfolio,” said Richard Grieber, Vice President of Business Development for Life Spine. “Additionally, our SIMPACT® Sacroiliac Joint Fixation System has attracted substantial attention from our international distribution channels.”

About Life Spine

Life Spine is dedicated to improving the quality of life for spinal patients by increasing procedural efficiency and efficacy through innovative design, uncompromising quality standards, and the most technologically advanced manufacturing platforms. Life Spine, which is privately held, is based in Huntley, Illinois. For more information, please visit: http://www.lifespine.com.

