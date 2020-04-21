Life Spine : Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance of the PROLIFT® Lateral Fixated System

Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced today that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to market the PROLIFT Lateral Fixated System.

“PROLIFT Lateral Fixated combines the innovation of the SENTRY® Lateral Plate with the technology of the Lateral PROLIFT Expandable System for a simplified Lateral procedure,” said Mariusz Knap, Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Life Spine. “The system has integrated fixation and cam locks which offer visual, tactile and audible confirmation of final locking. Additionally, PROLIFT Lateral Fixated can be post packed in situ through the inserter and offers an extensive range of footprints. This system is a key addition to our rapidly growing Expandable portfolio.”

PROLIFT Lateral Fixated comes in widths of 18mm and 22mm, heights ranging from 8mm to 19mm, three lordotic options and lengths of 40mm to 60mm in 5mm increments. It is complemented by Life Spine’s full Lateral portfolio including the CENTRIC® Plier Style Retractor and Lateral Disc Prep.

About Life Spine

Life Spine is dedicated to improving the quality of life for spinal patients by increasing procedural efficiency and efficacy through innovative design, uncompromising quality standards, and the most technologically advanced manufacturing platforms. Life Spine, which is privately held, is based in Huntley, Illinois. For more information, please visit: http://www.lifespine.com and/or https://www.micro-invasive.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005607/en/