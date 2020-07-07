Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Life Spine : Announces Initiation of the PROLIFT® Lateral Expandable System Outcomes Study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced today the initiation of the PROLIFT Lateral Expandable System prospective study.

“Research and Clinical studies are incredibly important to our organization and to the spine community,” said Michael Butler, President and CEO of Life Spine. “The PROLIFT Lateral study is one of eight active studies being executed by Life Spine currently as a part of our dedication to researching the safety and efficacy of our products. Anecdotally, we have received excellent feedback regarding the PROLIFT Lateral System, but it is integral to our core goals to validate this feedback and ensure our products are advancing the standards of spine care.”

In addition to their eight active Clinical Studies, Life Spine’s dedication to research extends to their in-house state-of-the-art cadaveric lab where over 350 surgeons have trained and performed product testing and validations.

About Life Spine

Life Spine is dedicated to improving the quality of life for spinal patients by increasing procedural efficiency and efficacy through innovative design, uncompromising quality standards, and the most technologically advanced manufacturing platforms. Life Spine, which is privately held, is based in Huntley, Illinois. For more information, please visit: http://www.lifespine.com and/or https://www.micro-invasive.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:23pGUIDED THERAPEUTICS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:17pNational Fuel Gas Company Appoints Jeffrey Hart as Vice President of Corporate Responsibility
GL
01:16pBurden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan | Data Center Market in Europe 2020-2024 | Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Storage Services to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:15pFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
01:15pCN Breaks Multiple Grain Records
GL
01:12pScenario Planning Framework Helped an American Healthy Packaged Foods Manufacturer to be Future Ready
BU
01:11pHemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin to be Featured on Lit & Lucid Podcast
GL
01:09pBOOST MOBILE : adds Samsung Galaxy A21 and Samsung Galaxy A11 to existing Samsung lineup
PR
01:08pWirecard administrator sees strong interest from potential buyers
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Trails in 5G Race After an Early Misstep -- WSJ
2WIRECARD AG : Wirecard administrator sees strong interest from potential buyers
3BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Luxury TV and stereo maker B&O reports full year operating loss, kee..
4THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Air Products and thyssenkrupp Sign Exclusive Strategic Cooperation Agreement ..
5BMW AG : BMW : increases sales of electrified vehicles in first half-year, despite COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group