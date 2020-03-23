Life Spine : and Gizmo Medical Announce Production of Surgical Masks and Gowns to Meet Growing Demand

Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced today that in partnership with Gizmo Medical they are currently working on a production quantity of surgical masks and gowns and identifying ways to scale other medical equipment to meet the growing and urgent demand in the United States.

“Life Spine and Gizmo have moved to leverage our long-standing relationship and come together to help meet an imminent need for personal protective equipment and medical equipment,” said Michael Butler, President and CEO of Life Spine. “Production is underway and we look forward to supporting those who are on the front lines and faced with potential shortages.”

About Life Spine

Life Spine is dedicated to improving the quality of life for spinal patients by increasing procedural efficiency and efficacy through innovative design, uncompromising quality standards, and the most technologically advanced manufacturing platforms. Life Spine, which is privately held, is based in Huntley, Illinois. For more information, please visit: http://www.lifespine.com and/or https://www.micro-invasive.com.

