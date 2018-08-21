Life Spine : to Showcase Latest Innovations and Micro-Invasive Expandable Technology at NASS 2018

Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops,
manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal
disorders, announced today that it will be participating in the 33rd
North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting, taking place in Los
Angeles, September 26th – 29th, 2018.
Life Spine is excited to showcase its procedural solution portfolio
including SIMPACT® Sacroiliac Joint Fixation, PROLIFT®
Expandable Spacer System, and Cranial Fusion System. In addition, Life
Spine will be participating in the NASS cadaveric symposiums with Dr.
Ali Mesiwala demonstrating SIMPACT Sacroiliac Joint Fixation System
Thursday, September 27th from 8:00am to 11:00am, and Dr.
Peter Whang demonstrating the Micro-Invasive Systems AVATAR®
and PROLIFT Thursday, September 27th from 11:00am to 1:00pm.
Life Spine’s Micro-Invasive Expandable Technology is a series of
innovative implants that offer surgeons various methods of expansion.
PROLIFT Expandable TLIF/PLIF Spacer System expands cephalad/caudal for
maximum disc height restoration and decompression of neural
elements. Peter Whang MD, Associate Professor, Spine Service, Department
of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale University School of Medicine
noted “As minimally invasive surgery (MIS) becomes the standard of care
for degenerative diseases of the spine, we as surgeons must continue to
elevate our education and understanding of novel technologies such as
PROLIFT and AVATAR. Reducing tissue morbidity through the use of MIS
screw fixation such as AVATAR, as well as minimizing iatrogenic impact
to neurovascular and boney structures in severally collapsed disc spaces
through the use of PROLIFT, is an important option as we drive
acceptance of MIS procedures.”
Life Spine’s Cranial Fusion Plate system was specifically designed to
address the problems of profile, graft containment and rotational
stability. “The Cranial Fusion Plate technology marks encouraging
progress in dealing with challenges at the Craniocervical junction,”
said Dr. Fraser Henderson Sr, MD, Director of Neurosurgery at Doctors
Hospital, MD.
Life Spine will be presenting its Micro-Invasive Expandable
Technologies, as well as their full procedural solutions portfolio at
booth #1213 during the 2018 NASS conference.
About Life Spine
Life Spine is dedicated to improving the quality of life for spinal
patients by increasing procedural efficiency and efficacy through
innovative design, uncompromising quality standards, and the most
technologically advanced manufacturing platforms. Life Spine, which is
privately held, is based in Huntley, Illinois. For more information,
please visit http://www.lifespine.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005493/en/