Life Spine : to Showcase Latest Innovations and Micro-Invasive Expandable Technology at NASS 2018

Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced today that it will be participating in the 33rd North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting, taking place in Los Angeles, September 26th – 29th, 2018.

Life Spine is excited to showcase its procedural solution portfolio including SIMPACT® Sacroiliac Joint Fixation, PROLIFT® Expandable Spacer System, and Cranial Fusion System. In addition, Life Spine will be participating in the NASS cadaveric symposiums with Dr. Ali Mesiwala demonstrating SIMPACT Sacroiliac Joint Fixation System Thursday, September 27th from 8:00am to 11:00am, and Dr. Peter Whang demonstrating the Micro-Invasive Systems AVATAR® and PROLIFT Thursday, September 27th from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

Life Spine’s Micro-Invasive Expandable Technology is a series of innovative implants that offer surgeons various methods of expansion. PROLIFT Expandable TLIF/PLIF Spacer System expands cephalad/caudal for maximum disc height restoration and decompression of neural elements. Peter Whang MD, Associate Professor, Spine Service, Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale University School of Medicine noted “As minimally invasive surgery (MIS) becomes the standard of care for degenerative diseases of the spine, we as surgeons must continue to elevate our education and understanding of novel technologies such as PROLIFT and AVATAR. Reducing tissue morbidity through the use of MIS screw fixation such as AVATAR, as well as minimizing iatrogenic impact to neurovascular and boney structures in severally collapsed disc spaces through the use of PROLIFT, is an important option as we drive acceptance of MIS procedures.”

Life Spine’s Cranial Fusion Plate system was specifically designed to address the problems of profile, graft containment and rotational stability. “The Cranial Fusion Plate technology marks encouraging progress in dealing with challenges at the Craniocervical junction,” said Dr. Fraser Henderson Sr, MD, Director of Neurosurgery at Doctors Hospital, MD.

Life Spine will be presenting its Micro-Invasive Expandable Technologies, as well as their full procedural solutions portfolio at booth #1213 during the 2018 NASS conference.

About Life Spine

Life Spine is dedicated to improving the quality of life for spinal patients by increasing procedural efficiency and efficacy through innovative design, uncompromising quality standards, and the most technologically advanced manufacturing platforms.

