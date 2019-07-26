Log in
Life Spine : to Showcase Their Full Suite of Micro Invasive Procedural Solutions and the SIMPACT® Sacroiliac Joint Fixation System at Key Industry Meetings

07/26/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced today that they will be showcasing their full line of Micro Invasive procedural solutions at multiple upcoming events this quarter. Life Spine will be participating in the 34th annual meeting of the North American Spine Society (NASS) in Chicago on September 26-29th, the 107th annual meeting of the Clinical Orthopaedic Society (COS) in Atlanta on September 18-20th and the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (SMISS) in Las Vegas on October 31st to November 2nd.

The PROLIFT® Expandable Spacer System provides a Micro Invasive solution for TLIF and PLIF procedures with controlled, in-situ expansion for restoration of normal anatomic disc height and decompression of neural elements. Streamlined instrumentation was designed to offer minimal tissue disruption and nerve retraction while achieving surgical goals and restoring patient alignment. PROLIFT’s unique design allows for bone graft material to be placed after expansion.

In addition to Life Spine’s existing PROLIFT portfolio, their recently 510(k) approved PROLIFT Lateral Expandable System and PROLIFT Expandable Spacer System 8mm-10mm width additions will be on display at the upcoming meetings.

Another key system that Life Spine will be showcasing is the SIMPACT Sacroiliac Joint Fixation System which consists of cannulated implants offered in various lengths and threaded configurations to accommodate variations in patient anatomy. SIMPACT also features fenestrations which allow for bone growth through the implant and was designed to reduce surgical steps with a self-drilling, self-tapping screw design.

About Life Spine

Life Spine is dedicated to improving the quality of life for spinal patients by increasing procedural efficiency and efficacy through innovative design, uncompromising quality standards, and the most technologically advanced manufacturing platforms. Life Spine, which is privately held, is based in Huntley, Illinois. For more information, please visit http://www.lifespine.com.


© Business Wire 2019
