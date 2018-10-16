Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Life360 : Remains Committed to Building Family Experiences With Addition of Canary Cofounder Jon Troutman as VP of Design and Alt12 Cofounder Jennifer Wong as Head of Core Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 02:13pm CEST

New senior talent brings successful entrepreneurial background to serve growing memberbase

Life360, the world’s leading location sharing app that protects and connects families, today announced the addition of Jon Troutman as VP of Design. Troutman has unique experience using design to create emotional and meaningful connections between families and the everyday tools they use, most recently as Co-founder and Chief Design Officer at Canary. In addition, Jennifer Wong has been brought on as Head of Core Experience and brings with her over 15+ years of insights on successful family focused brands. Wong was Co-founder and CEO of Alt12 Apps, which was acquired by The Honest Company in 2015, where she helped lead the company's mobile strategy as their new Head of Mobile.

“Our number one value at Life360 is User Excellence and Troutman and Wong’s in-depth knowledge of the needs of the modern family will help Life360 continue to better serve and engage with our growing user base,” said Chris Hulls, co-founder and CEO of Life360. “In addition, their entrepreneurial background brings a passion and sense of urgency that will help take Life360 to the next stage of growth.”

Troutman co-founded Canary in 2013 with the goal of making home security more accessible and user-friendly through design. Canary’s design-driven approach hit a chord with families looking for a smarter way to monitor and protect their homes. Under his leadership, Canary’s products and mobile app won numerous accolades including the Red Dot Design Award, two iF Design Awards, and a Gold UX Design Award.

“Life360 has developed an incredible app that succeeds at being engaging and valuable at the same time,” said Troutman. “For years I’ve been inspired by Life360 and the trust that people have in the brand. I’m very excited to join and continue to evolve Life360 into an integral piece of everyday life for families everywhere."

During the years Jennifer Wong was co-founder and CEO of Alt12 Apps, the company was known for developing the world’s largest pregnancy and parenting community on mobile with more than 20 million downloads. In 2015, The Honest Company acquired Alt12 Apps, and Wong was appointed Head of Mobile and opened their San Francisco office. Wong oversaw The Honest Company’s community and ecommerce apps, garnering numerous mobile awards including Appy awards and selected as the coveted Apple’s editor’s choice.

“I am an early and longtime user of Life360. It’s exciting to see them pioneering for the modern family and alleviating the burdens families experience on a daily basis,” said Wong. “I’m eager to jump in and keep our product focused on families by continuing to develop features that have mom in mind and makes her life run smoother.”

About Life360

Life360 is the world’s leading location and driving safety service for families available for Android and iPhone in a convenient and secure mobile app. A leader in family tech, Life360 gives families peace of mind when they are not together. As the largest source of family driving data in the world, Life360 provides safety insights around driving behavior to better protect family members on the go via location sharing, day-to-day communications, driver updates, emergency response features, and more. Founded in 2008, Life360 has raised $109M in venture capital and is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.life360.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:34pIN ONE WEEK : California Cannabis Czar Lori Ajax, Musician Melissa Etheridge, Congressmen Lou Correa and Dana Rohrabacher, and More at NCIA's 2nd Annual California Cannabis Business Conference October 22-23 in Anaheim, CA
PR
02:34pCelebrate Our Shared Local History at the Camarillo Ranch
PR
02:34pAndroid File Encryption is Easy and Powerful with BestCrypt Explorer by Jetico
BU
02:33pESLITE SPECTRUM : Taiwan's Eslite bookstore to open new branch in Japan next fall
AQ
02:33pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras and CNPC define business model for Strategic Partnership in Comperj and Marlim Cluster
PU
02:33pCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Notice of board meeting
PU
02:33pMEDIOBANCA : CheBanca! Academy of Woodworking Launched
PU
02:33pHUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC /NY : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:33pThe Republic of Palau – in partnership with GridMarket and ENGIE Eps - pioneers access to affordable and reliable clean energy with project ARMONIA, the largest microgrid in the world
GL
02:32pMARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Update ahead of analyst and investor meetings (692 kb)
3MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Legoland disappointment extends bad spell for shares
4PORSCHE : Porsche Taps Brakes On Talk of Listing -- WSJ
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : GERMAN CARMAKERS HAVE 50:50 chance of facing Detroit's fate, VW says

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.