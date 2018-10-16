Life360 : Remains Committed to Building Family Experiences With Addition of Canary Cofounder Jon Troutman as VP of Design and Alt12 Cofounder Jennifer Wong as Head of Core Experience

New senior talent brings successful entrepreneurial background to serve growing memberbase

Life360, the world’s leading location sharing app that protects and connects families, today announced the addition of Jon Troutman as VP of Design. Troutman has unique experience using design to create emotional and meaningful connections between families and the everyday tools they use, most recently as Co-founder and Chief Design Officer at Canary. In addition, Jennifer Wong has been brought on as Head of Core Experience and brings with her over 15+ years of insights on successful family focused brands. Wong was Co-founder and CEO of Alt12 Apps, which was acquired by The Honest Company in 2015, where she helped lead the company's mobile strategy as their new Head of Mobile.

“Our number one value at Life360 is User Excellence and Troutman and Wong’s in-depth knowledge of the needs of the modern family will help Life360 continue to better serve and engage with our growing user base,” said Chris Hulls, co-founder and CEO of Life360. “In addition, their entrepreneurial background brings a passion and sense of urgency that will help take Life360 to the next stage of growth.”

Troutman co-founded Canary in 2013 with the goal of making home security more accessible and user-friendly through design. Canary’s design-driven approach hit a chord with families looking for a smarter way to monitor and protect their homes. Under his leadership, Canary’s products and mobile app won numerous accolades including the Red Dot Design Award, two iF Design Awards, and a Gold UX Design Award.

“Life360 has developed an incredible app that succeeds at being engaging and valuable at the same time,” said Troutman. “For years I’ve been inspired by Life360 and the trust that people have in the brand. I’m very excited to join and continue to evolve Life360 into an integral piece of everyday life for families everywhere."

During the years Jennifer Wong was co-founder and CEO of Alt12 Apps, the company was known for developing the world’s largest pregnancy and parenting community on mobile with more than 20 million downloads. In 2015, The Honest Company acquired Alt12 Apps, and Wong was appointed Head of Mobile and opened their San Francisco office. Wong oversaw The Honest Company’s community and ecommerce apps, garnering numerous mobile awards including Appy awards and selected as the coveted Apple’s editor’s choice.

“I am an early and longtime user of Life360. It’s exciting to see them pioneering for the modern family and alleviating the burdens families experience on a daily basis,” said Wong. “I’m eager to jump in and keep our product focused on families by continuing to develop features that have mom in mind and makes her life run smoother.”

About Life360

