Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LifeGaines Introduces a Different Type of Facial, Called OxyGeno(TM), Not the Usual Microdermabrasion Facial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2020) - LifeGaines is serving its clients who are interested in renewing their skin and maintaining longevity and health. They are using OxyGeno, which is a new type of facial that works with CO2 microbubbles. OxyGeno uses a unique Capsogen and gel which produces co2 micro-bubbles in order to achieve natural skin oxygenation from within.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/56503_ca99438078b84579b8f818a0b1a8.jpg


LifeGaines Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/56503_f50894ec79a6650cf448041bbc41.png

People ask LifeGaines about these issues when it comes to maintaining their skin.

  • How many times should they exfoliate?
  • Should they avoid certain types of exfoliation that are too strong on their skin?
  • Is there an optimal cleansing solution that doesn't hurt the face?
  • What kind of gels are gentle on the face?
  • What kind of acids such as citric acid are gentle on the face?

LifeGaines is providing a solution to its clients by using OxGeneo. OxyGeneo unique Capsugen is composed of sodium bi-carbonate and citric acid. This gel contains naturally active ingredients. The chemical reaction between the Capsugen and the gel generates CO2 bubbles. Call (561) 931-2430 to set up an appointment. Visit www.lifegaines.com for more information.

LifeGaines believes that the benefits of a CO rich skin environment results in an increased O2 level which is absorbed by the tissue cells and stimulates their metabolism. Oxygenated skin cells are in an optimal condition for utilizing active ingredients of the gel. This can cause vasodilation, which is increased circulation of blood capillaries.

LifeGaines helps people in South Florida who are seeking up-to-date weight-loss strategies, advanced hormone replacement and optimization, as well as newer "regenerative" cellular therapies like Platelet-rich Plasma, Stem Cell Therapy and Exosomes.

Dr. Richard Gaines is the Chief Medical Officer of LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics, a new age management medical practice located in Boca Raton, FL. His new practice offers a complete regenerative medicine program for men and women that includes hormone optimization, sexual health, as well as facial rejuvenation.

For more information about LifeGaines and to set up an appointment for this new service, call (561) 931-2430.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56503


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:44pSIEMENS : to initially keep 45% in Siemens Energy after spin-off - sources
RE
01:38pEQUITA S P A : STAR Conference 2020 (Risultati Q1'20)
PU
01:38pADVICENNE : Gears Up for Accelerated Growth
BU
01:36pTELEPERFORMANCE : Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 26, 2020
BU
01:35pSANOFI : to Sell Equity Investment in Regeneron
DJ
01:34pGermany stamps authority on Lufthansa with $9.8 billion lifeline
RE
01:33pDepartment of Labour & Pensions Release Delayed Annual Reports
PU
01:31pResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Online Sex Toys Market 2020-2024 | Growing LGBT Population in Developed Countries to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:25pLifeGaines Introduces a Different Type of Facial, Called OxyGeno(TM), Not the Usual Microdermabrasion Facial
NE
01:25pCURASAN AG : EBITDA 2019 probably better than results forecast
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Germany stamps authority on Lufthansa with $9.8 billion lifeline
2RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
3BAYER AG : BAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Lagardere Shares Soar on Founding Family's Deal With LVMH Boss
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Malabu Scandal - Groups Caution Nigerian Media On Partisan, Unprof..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group