LifeGaines Introduces a Different Type of Facial, Called OxyGeno(TM), Not the Usual Microdermabrasion Facial

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2020) - LifeGaines is serving its clients who are interested in renewing their skin and maintaining longevity and health. They are using OxyGeno, which is a new type of facial that works with CO2 microbubbles. OxyGeno uses a unique Capsogen and gel which produces co2 micro-bubbles in order to achieve natural skin oxygenation from within.





People ask LifeGaines about these issues when it comes to maintaining their skin.

How many times should they exfoliate?

Should they avoid certain types of exfoliation that are too strong on their skin?

Is there an optimal cleansing solution that doesn't hurt the face?

What kind of gels are gentle on the face?

What kind of acids such as citric acid are gentle on the face?

LifeGaines is providing a solution to its clients by using OxGeneo. OxyGeneo unique Capsugen is composed of sodium bi-carbonate and citric acid. This gel contains naturally active ingredients. The chemical reaction between the Capsugen and the gel generates CO2 bubbles. Call (561) 931-2430 to set up an appointment. Visit www.lifegaines.com for more information.

LifeGaines believes that the benefits of a CO rich skin environment results in an increased O2 level which is absorbed by the tissue cells and stimulates their metabolism. Oxygenated skin cells are in an optimal condition for utilizing active ingredients of the gel. This can cause vasodilation, which is increased circulation of blood capillaries.

LifeGaines helps people in South Florida who are seeking up-to-date weight-loss strategies, advanced hormone replacement and optimization, as well as newer "regenerative" cellular therapies like Platelet-rich Plasma, Stem Cell Therapy and Exosomes.

Dr. Richard Gaines is the Chief Medical Officer of LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics, a new age management medical practice located in Boca Raton, FL. His new practice offers a complete regenerative medicine program for men and women that includes hormone optimization, sexual health, as well as facial rejuvenation.

For more information about LifeGaines and to set up an appointment for this new service, call (561) 931-2430.

