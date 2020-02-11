LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics Provides Innovative Options for Age Management in Their Boca Raton Office

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2020) - LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics offers state-of-the-art age management treatments at their Boca Raton office. Using the latest technology, they provide a variety of age management therapies including hormone therapy, joint injections, and stem cell therapy. Aiming to help their clients feel happy and healthy, the team at LifeGaines Medical uses an innovative approach to overall health.

Focusing on age management and regenerative therapies, the team at LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics is led by a highly respected pioneer in age management medicine, Dr. Richard Gaines. Board Certified by the American Board of Anti-Aging & Regenerative Medicine, Dr. Richard Gaines is qualified to provide advanced age management protocols to those who seek them. This enables LifeGaines to offer cutting-edge therapies in their Boca Raton office.





Dr. Gaines is the Chief Medical Officer of LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics, a new age management medical practice located in Boca Raton, FL.



LifeGaines is located at 3785 N Federal Highway, Suite #150, Boca Raton, FL 3343. Call (561) 931-2430 to set up an appointment.



To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6848/52337_77da00293414f830_001full.jpg

As a certified Functional Medicine Practitioner, Dr. Gaines believes in using an integrative approach to achieve total body health. He and his team do this by offering several different treatments to their clients that are said to help people who are aging keep their health throughout their golden years. Among these treatments are hormone replacement therapy, stem cell therapy and joint injections. Get age management treatments from a trusted Boca Raton physician at LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics.

Age management looks different for every person that visits LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics. Some people are looking for help in maintaining their sexual wellness while others are more concerned with cosmetic changes like sunspots and unsightly veins. The team at LifeGaines understands that overall well-being is about both controlling the physiological changes as well as the cosmetic changes. To best serve their clients, LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics also offers aesthetic procedures in their age management programs. The most common of these procedures are PRP facials, sun spot removal, Botox, and spider vein removal. Access advanced age management practices by calling LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics at (561) 931-2430.

In addition to their wellness therapies and cosmetic procedures, Dr. Richard Gaines also helps those suffering from sexual dysfunction due to aging. Without the use of commonly prescribed pharmaceuticals, Dr. Gaines and the team at LifeGaines use hormone therapy to help their clients maintain their sexual wellness and boost their libido. As a piece of overall health, sexual wellness is a significant part of age management medicine.

LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics is an age management practice owned by renowned functional medicine practitioner, Dr. Richard Gaines. His age management practice provides a wide selection of cosmetic treatments from their office located at Florida. The team at LifeGaines specializes in age management treatments, stem cell therapy, sexual wellness and platelet-rich plasma procedures. With the services offered at LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics, South Floridians can maintain their overall health and improve their quality of life as they age. Aging Floridians should visit LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics online or call their office at 3785 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton to schedule their initial consultation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52337