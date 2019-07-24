Log in
LifePod®, the First Proactive-Voice Caregiving Service, Honored with 2019 Caregiver Friendly® Award

07/24/2019 | 10:44am EDT

Today’s Caregiver magazine award recognizes products, services, books and media created for caregivers’ needs

BOSTON , July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifePod Solutions Inc., the groundbreaking, proactive-voice caregiving service, announced today at the Voice Summit 2019 conference (#Voice2019) they have been honored as a 2019 Caregiver Friendly Award recipient in the Services category. Presented by Today’s Caregiver magazine, the first national magazine for all family and professional caregivers, the award celebrates products, services, books and media created with the needs of caregivers in mind.

“The average caregiver is responsible for more than $40,000 in health-related expenditures each year, in either personal or directed funds,” said Gary Barg, editor-in-chief of Today’s Caregiver magazine. “This award is designed to help family caregivers recognize and reward those organizations, like LifePod, who will care for them in as committed a manner as they care for their loved ones.”

Addressing the vast elderly-care market and the growing digital-health movement catering to out-of-hospital settings, comprising over 117 million Americans aging at home or dealing with chronic conditions, LifePod is the first AI-powered, proactive-voice caregiving service that can be configured by caregivers using an intuitive, online portal and dialog management platform. The LifePod service simultaneously monitors and supports family members and healthcare clients via personalized voice prompts, while providing real-time alerts, daily reports, and peace-of-mind to caregiving teams. Caregivers are supported with easy-to-use, fully customizable, two-way voice templates such as medication reminders, periodic check-ins, prompted access to streaming content, enhanced fall detection and more.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the most exciting new solutions for caregivers with the 2019 Caregiver Friendly Award,” said Stuart R. Patterson, CEO of LifePod. “It is a strong validation of our mission to transform the $279 billion caregiving market by enabling over 40 million family members and professional caregivers in the United States to monitor and support their loved ones with proactive, voice-first services, and to simultaneously mitigate the social isolation felt by millions of Americans.”

The Caregiver-Friendly awards will be announced in the upcoming September/October issue of Today’s Caregiver magazine.

About the Caregiver Friendly® Awards
Caregiver Friendly® Awards are presented by Today’s Caregiver magazine to celebrate outstanding books, media, products and services designed with the best interest of the family caregiver in mind. Today’s Caregiver magazine, launched in 1995, is published by Caregiver Media Group, which also produces the Fearless Caregiver Conferences, www.caregiver.com and The Fearless Caregiver book which teaches caregivers how to become their loved one’s fearless advocates within the healthcare system.

About LifePod Solutions
LifePod is the first proactive-voice, AI-powered caregiving service developed with a singular goal in mind: to support and improve the quality of care and life for both caregivers and care recipients throughout their journey together. LifePod’s personalized and proactive voice-first  service fits the needs of a wide range of caregivers supporting older adults aging in place as well as those suffering from chronic illnesses or disabilities at home. Winner of the Best of Show award in Patient-Focused Software at the 2019 Bio-IT World conference, LifePod’s two-way voice service expands the capabilities of popular smart speakers with patented technology that supports natural voice dialogues that are configured and scheduled by remote caregivers. The LifePod team, comprised of experienced voice and health technology veterans, works closely with families, professional caregivers, and senior living communities to improve health outcomes and reduce the costs of long-term and chronic care. To learn more or to sign up for the LifePod Early Access Program, visit https://lifepod.com.

LifePod Press Contact:
lifepod@scratchmm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
