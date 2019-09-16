LifeTech Scientific : CONNECTED TRANSACTION FORMATION OF A JOINT VENTURE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LifeTech Scientific Corporation

先 健 科 技 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1302)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

FORMATION OF A JOINT VENTURE

The Board hereby announces that on 16 September 2019, Lifetech Shenzhen entered into the Capital Increase Agreement and the Shareholders Agreement with Shenzhen Xinyuan following negotiations between the parties and having received advice from an independent third-party professional consulting agency.

Pursuant to the Capital Increase Agreement, Lifetech Shenzhen and Shenzhen Xinyuan have agreed to jointly increase the registered capital of the JV Company to RMB30 million in accordance with the agreed contribution ratio of 70% and 30%, respectively.

Subject to the occurence of certain milestone events within agreed timeframes and provided that the JV Company makes certain progress in its operations, the two parties have agreed to continue to increase the capital of the JV Company on a 70% and 30% proportion under the Shareholders Agreement. The two parties also reached consensus on the operations, management and business development of the JV Company.

The funds invested by the contracting parties will be mainly used for the operation of the JV Company and, subject to subsequent development of operations, to be used for acquiring necessary assets for the continued development of the company. The Capital Increase Agreement and the Shareholders Agreement are entered into for the purpose of accelerating the progress of researches and expand the product portfolio related to the iron alloy project, as well as attracting talents.