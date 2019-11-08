LifeTech Scientific : CONNECTED TRANSACTION UPDATES ON THE PROGRESS OF OPERATION OF THE JV COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LifeTech Scientific Corporation

先 健 科 技 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1302)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

UPDATES ON THE PROGRESS OF

OPERATION OF THE JV COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcement made by the Company on 16 September 2019 headlined "Formation of a Joint Venture".

The Board hereby announces that, on 8 November 2019, Lifetech Shenzhen entered into the Technology Transfer Agreement with JV Company having received the assessment and advice from an independent third-party professional consulting agency.

Technology Transfer Agreement

Pursuant to the Technology Transfer Agreement, Lifetech Shenzhen agreed to transfer the patents in relation to the project of IBS Angel™ iron alloy bioabsorbable stent system for blood vessels in lungs ("IBS Angel") and the patents in relation to the project of IBS Titan™ iron alloy bioabsorbable peripheral stent system ("IBS Titan") to the JV Company. The consideration for the transfer amounted to RMB11.47 million, which was arrived at based on the valuation by an independent qualified valuation company based on fair asset value.

Business Progress of the JV Company

As of the date of this announcement, the application for registration of CE Mark in respect of the IBS Angel project has been submitted, while Chinese and European multicenter clinical study is in preparation for the IBS Titan project. In order to support the carrying out of the abovementioned businesses, Lifetech Shenzhen entered into the Technology Transfer Agreement with the JV Company, which arrangement has further implemented the Group's plan to develop the business of bioabsorbable materials project of the JV Company and broaden the product mix of the Group. The Group will continue to assist the JV Company for its healthy and sound operation, with a view to continuously enhancing the overall strength and competitiveness of the Group.