LifeTech Scientific : ESTABLISHMENT OF JOINT LABORATORY IN RELATION TO INDUSTRIAL HEMP BUSINESS

09/17/2019 | 12:21am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LifeTech Scientific Corporation

先 健 科 技 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1302)

ESTABLISHMENT OF JOINT LABORATORY IN RELATION

TO INDUSTRIAL HEMP BUSINESS

This announcement is made by LifeTech Scientific Corporation (the "Company") on a voluntary basis in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Reference is made to the announcement issued by the Company on 4 June 2019 headlined "Entering into Scientific Research Cooperation Framework Agreements in relation to the Development of CBD Medical Products" (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to further announce that on 16 September 2019, the Company entered into a joint laboratory cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences ("Cooperation Agreement") through Shenzhen Yunma. Pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement, Shenzhen Yunma and The Brain Cognition and Brain Disease Institute of Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (the "Brain Cognition and Brain Disease Institute") jointly established a joint laboratory of Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences and Shenzhen Yunma Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Joint Laboratory") to expedite the conduct of relevant scientific research in relation to the use of cannabinoid for the treatment of brain diseases, with a focus on the relevant scientific research on water-soluble CBD for cognitive disorders, including epilepsy, autism, phobia, Parkinson's disease and sleep disorder, and accumulate data for future commercialization arrangements. Meanwhile, leveraging on their respective advantages, the parties will jointly apply for science and technology subsidies from each level of government for the Joint Laboratory.

At present, the relevant scientific research and clinical practice on cannabinoid (including CBD) products worldwide have initially demonstrated its wide commercial application value. The establishment of the Joint Laboratory will enable Shenzhen Yunma to expedite the application research of cannabinoid in the relevant area. As of the date of this agreement, the Brain Cognition and Brain Disease Institute has successfully developed the gene mutation animal model for cranial nerve diseases. Each party has conducted the relevant studies pursuant to the detailed experiment scheme determined by the parties. The first stage focuses on the study on the water-soluble CBD's improvement of the social activity, stereotyped behavior and sleep disorder of adult mice as autism models, and the second stage focuses on the pre-clinical research on water-soluble CBD's intervention for children with autism and the exploratory study on the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The relevant experimental data will benefit Scintilla Health, Inc. (a US joint venture jointly established by the Company and Sorrento Therapeutics) in promoting the process of gain permission for the launch of CBD medical products from FDA.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company and Sorrento Therapeutics have made relevant progress in the research and development of the application of water-soluble technology in CBD, and, through the rat model, verified the biological utilization of water-soluble pharmaceutical products jointly developed by the said parties are approximately 4 times larger than that of fat-soluble CBD medical products and can make the recipient to reach the peak of serum at a faster pace. The result initially demonstrates the technological advantage of the water-soluble technology in medical, edible and consumer goods sector, and the joint venture jointly established by the both parties will further expand their businesses in relevant fields in accordance with their business layout.

On behalf of the Board

LifeTech Scientific Corporation

XIE Yuehui

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 17 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. XIE Yuehui and Mr. LIU Jianxiong being executive Directors of the Company; Mr. JIANG Feng and Mr. FU Feng being non-executive Directors of the Company; and Mr. LIANG Hsien Tse Joseph, Mr. WANG Wansong and Mr. ZHOU Luming being independent non-executive Directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

LifeTech Scientific Corporation published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 04:21:00 UTC
