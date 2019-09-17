LifeTech Scientific : ESTABLISHMENT OF JOINT LABORATORY IN RELATION TO INDUSTRIAL HEMP BUSINESS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LifeTech Scientific Corporation

先 健 科 技 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1302)

ESTABLISHMENT OF JOINT LABORATORY IN RELATION

TO INDUSTRIAL HEMP BUSINESS

This announcement is made by LifeTech Scientific Corporation (the "Company") on a voluntary basis in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Reference is made to the announcement issued by the Company on 4 June 2019 headlined "Entering into Scientific Research Cooperation Framework Agreements in relation to the Development of CBD Medical Products" (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to further announce that on 16 September 2019, the Company entered into a joint laboratory cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences ("Cooperation Agreement") through Shenzhen Yunma. Pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement, Shenzhen Yunma and The Brain Cognition and Brain Disease Institute of Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (the "Brain Cognition and Brain Disease Institute") jointly established a joint laboratory of Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences and Shenzhen Yunma Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Joint Laboratory") to expedite the conduct of relevant scientific research in relation to the use of cannabinoid for the treatment of brain diseases, with a focus on the relevant scientific research on water-soluble CBD for cognitive disorders, including epilepsy, autism, phobia, Parkinson's disease and sleep disorder, and accumulate data for future commercialization arrangements. Meanwhile, leveraging on their respective advantages, the parties will jointly apply for science and technology subsidies from each level of government for the Joint Laboratory.