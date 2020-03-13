Log in
LifeTech Scientific : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

03/13/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LifeTech Scientific Corporation

先健科技公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1302)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of LifeTech Scientific Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday,

30 March 2020 for the following purposes:

  1. to consider and approve the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2019, and to approve the announcement of the audited annual results of the Group to be published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Company;
  2. to consider the payment of a final dividend, if any;
  3. to consider the closure of the register of members of the Company, if necessary;
  4. to consider the date, time and venue of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company; and
  5. to transact any other business, if any.

By order of the Board

LifeTech Scientific Corporation

XIE Yuehui

Executive Director, Chairman

and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 13 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. XIE Yuehui and Mr. LIU Jianxiong being executive Directors; Mr. JIANG Feng and Mr. FU Feng being non-executive Directors; and Mr. LIANG Hsien Tse Joseph, Mr. WANG Wansong and Mr. ZHOU Luming being independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

LifeTech Scientific Corporation published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 04:22:10 UTC
