LifeTech Scientific : Positive Profit Alert

08/06/2019 | 08:35pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LifeTech Scientific Corporation

先 健 科 技 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1302)

Positive Profit Alert

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors of LifeTech Scientific Corporation (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Based on currently available information, the Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that the Group is expected to record an increase ranging from 30% to 40% in net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("Reporting Period") as compared to the corresponding period in 2018. Such significant increase in net profit was primarily due to an increase in the sales revenue of the Group, especially the substantial growth in the sales revenue generated from the structural heart diseases business of the Group and the Group's sales revenue generated from the overseas markets. Meanwhile, other income of the Group also recorded a year-on-year growth during the Reporting Period.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment made by the Board with reference to the current unaudited management accounts of the Group. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to refer to the details of the Group's unaudited results for the half-year ended 30 June 2019, which is expected to be published by the end of August 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when

dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

LifeTech Scientific Corporation

XIE Yuehui

Executive Director, Chairman

and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 7 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. XIE Yuehui and Mr. LIU Jianxiong being executive Directors of the Company; Mr. JIANG Feng being non-executive Director of the Company; and Mr. LIANG Hsien Tse Joseph, Mr. WANG Wansong and Mr. ZHOU Luming being independent non-executive Directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

LifeTech Scientific Corporation published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 00:34:08 UTC
