LifeTech Scientific : Positive Profit Alert

LifeTech Scientific Corporation

先 健 科 技 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1302)

Positive Profit Alert

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors of LifeTech Scientific Corporation (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Based on currently available information, the Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that the Group is expected to record an increase ranging from 30% to 40% in net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("Reporting Period") as compared to the corresponding period in 2018. Such significant increase in net profit was primarily due to an increase in the sales revenue of the Group, especially the substantial growth in the sales revenue generated from the structural heart diseases business of the Group and the Group's sales revenue generated from the overseas markets. Meanwhile, other income of the Group also recorded a year-on-year growth during the Reporting Period.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment made by the Board with reference to the current unaudited management accounts of the Group. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to refer to the details of the Group's unaudited results for the half-year ended 30 June 2019, which is expected to be published by the end of August 2019.