LifeTech Scientific : SUBSIDIARY OBTAINED INDUSTRIAL HEMP PLANTING LICENSE AND PROCESSING PRE-LICENSE

LifeTech Scientific Corporation

先 健 科 技 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1302)

SUBSIDIARY OBTAINED INDUSTRIAL HEMP

PLANTING LICENSE AND

PROCESSING PRE-LICENSE

This announcement is made by LifeTech Scientific Corporation (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The board of Directors of the Company ("Board") is pleased to announce that, on 3 June 2019, Yunnan Masheng Health Science Co., Ltd.* (雲南麻省健康科學有限 公司, the "Yunnan Masheng"), a holding subsidiary of Shenzhen Yunma Biotechnology Co., Ltd.* (深圳市雲麻生物科技有限公司, the "Shenzhen Yunma"), which is a joint venture established by the Group and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) (the "Sorrento Therapeutics"), has obtained the "Yunnan Industrial Hemp Planting License" (the "Planting License") and the "Reply to the Application for Industrial Hemp Processing to Yunnan Masheng Health Science Co., Ltd." (the "Processing Pre-License"), and has been permitted to commence the planting of industrial hemp and the establishment of an industrial hemp flowers and leaves extraction processing line (the "Production Line").

This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis in accordance with the Listing Rules. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Board having made all reasonable enquiries, Sorrento Therapeutics is the third party independent of the Company and its connected persons pursuant to the Listing Rules.