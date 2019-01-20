LifeTech Scientific : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-Admission to Special Examination and Approval Procedure for Innovative Medical Devices in respect of GoldenFlow™ Peripheral Bare Stent System

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LifeTech Scientific Corporation

΋਄߅Ҧʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1302)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Admission to Special Examination and

Approval Procedure for Innovative Medical Devices in respect of

GoldenFlowTM Peripheral Bare Stent System

This announcement is made by LifeTech Scientific Corporation (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis to provide the shareholders and potential investors with updated information in relation to the latest business and new product development of the Group.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that on 18 January 2019, the Company received a formal written notice from China Food and Drug Administration ("CFDA") confirming the admission in respect of GoldenFlowTM Peripheral Bare Stent System (the "Product") to CFDA Special Examination and Approval Procedure for Innovative Medical Services (࠮ۜ ᖹ္ۜ၍ᐼ҅௴อᔼᐕኜ૛तйᄲҭ೻ҏ) (the "Procedure"). The Product is the seventh product of the Company having obtained such admission from CFDA in accordance with the Procedure.

The Product, consisting of a peripheral bare stent and its associated delivery system, is indicated for endovascular interventional treatment of occlusive or stenotic disease of lower extremity arteries. The peripheral bare stent is a self-expanding woven structure with excellent bending and fatigue properties. The titanium-nitride-oxide coated stent has demonstrated an excellent biocompatibility. The delivery system with a novel release mechanism in the handle ensures accurate positioning of the device and stable release of the stent. The stent can be implanted into the target lesion by the delivery system, then expand and adhere to the artery wall to support the lesion region in order to maintain healthy blood flow.

The Board believes that the admission to the Procedure would shorten the registration procedure of the Product, and then accelerate the Product launch. The launching of the Product would benefit a vast number of patients, make significant contributions to the Group's product portfolio expansion, and strongly facilitate the stable development of the Group in the field of medical device.

By Order of the Board
LifeTech Scientific Corporation

XIE Yuehui

Executive Director, Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 20 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. XIE Yuehui, Mr. ZHANG Deyuan and Mr. LIU Jianxiong being executive Directors; Mr. JIANG Feng being non-executive Directors; and Mr.

LIANG Hsien Tse Joseph, Mr. WANG Wansong and Mr. ZHOU Luming being independent non-executive Directors.