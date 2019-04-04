Lifeboat Distribution Awarded IT-70 GSA Contract to Help Its Vendors and Resellers Market and Sell to the Public Sector

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) and international value-added distributor for disruptive and emerging technologies, announced today that it has been awarded an IT schedule 70 GSA contract as a small business. Lifeboat will utilize its new distribution GSA schedule to promote its vendor partners while allowing its reseller customer base access to federal, state, and local governments.

The recent GSA schedule addition allows reseller partners to market and sell products and solutions into federal, state, and local government organizations. Lifeboat focuses on high-demand and emerging technology categories such as virtualization and cloud, storage & HCI, security, data management, connectivity and software & application lifecycle. It also allows Lifeboat’s authorized resellers to participate in the cooperative purchasing agreement with qualifying states.



“We have over 20 years of experience in the Federal and SLED space,” said Dale Foster, EVP of Lifeboat. “The scope of—and fast expanding vendor participation in—Lifeboat’s GSA schedule combined with our sales, marketing and support efforts make it easier for both our reseller and vendor partners to win bigger deals and uncover new opportunities within the public sector. We are experts at helping channel partners build a stronger business and deliver a customized portfolio of solutions and value-added services."



Those interested in distribution services and solutions should visit https://www.lifeboatdistribution.com/site/content/Lifeboat-GSA-Contract or contact Lifeboat by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@lifeboatdistribution.com .

Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international value-added distributor for virtualization and cloud, storage & HCI, security, data management, connectivity, software & application lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products.

For additional information, visit www.lifeboatdistribution.com

