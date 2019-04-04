Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lifeboat Distribution Awarded IT-70 GSA Contract to Help Its Vendors and Resellers Market and Sell to the Public Sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 07:16am EDT

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) and international value-added distributor for disruptive and emerging technologies, announced today that it has been awarded an IT schedule 70 GSA contract as a small business. Lifeboat will utilize its new distribution GSA schedule to promote its vendor partners while allowing its reseller customer base access to federal, state, and local governments.

The recent GSA schedule addition allows reseller partners to market and sell products and solutions into federal, state, and local government organizations. Lifeboat focuses on high-demand and emerging technology categories such as virtualization and cloud, storage & HCI, security, data management, connectivity and software & application lifecycle.  It also allows Lifeboat’s authorized resellers to participate in the cooperative purchasing agreement with qualifying states.

“We have over 20 years of experience in the Federal and SLED space,” said Dale Foster, EVP of Lifeboat. “The scope of—and fast expanding vendor participation in—Lifeboat’s GSA schedule combined with our sales, marketing and support efforts make it easier for both our reseller and vendor partners to win bigger deals and uncover new opportunities within the public sector. We are experts at helping channel partners build a stronger business and deliver a customized portfolio of solutions and value-added services."

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should visit https://www.lifeboatdistribution.com/site/content/Lifeboat-GSA-Contract or contact Lifeboat by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@lifeboatdistribution.com.

ABOUT LIFEBOAT DISTRIBUTION
Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international value-added distributor for virtualization and cloud, storage & HCI, security, data management, connectivity, software & application lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses.

For additional information, visit www.lifeboatdistribution.com, or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037 (International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe).

Follow Lifeboat Distribution on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter @LifeboatVAD.

https://twitter.com/lifeboatvad
https://www.facebook.com/LifeboatDistribution/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/lifeboat-distribution/

Lifeboat is a registered trademark of Lifeboat Distribution in the US and other countries. All other company names or product names may be the trademarks of their respective owners. 

For Media & PR inquiries contact:
Lifeboat Distribution
Media Relations
media@lifeboatdistribution.com

lifeboat LOGO.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:29aNew CellTrak Services Help Agencies Improve Onboarding and Retention
GL
07:28aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Orange Sierra Leone launches 4G in Freetown
AQ
07:28aZTE : Orange, ZTE complete 5G voice call in Valencia
AQ
07:27aBRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION : Enters into Agreements to Acquire 80% Equity Interest in Wuhan Sannew Education
PU
07:27aTALENOM OYJ : Plc expands its operations to Sweden, acquires the shares of Wakers Consulting AB and revises its guidance
PU
07:27aSOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : March 2019 Monthly Return on Movements in Securities
PU
07:27aFOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return as at 31 march 2019
PU
07:27aOFFICE DEPOT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:26aARCHROMA PAK : joins hands with National Textile University - Press Release issued by National Textile University
AQ
07:26aSHIFA HOSPXD : 1 in 59 children suffers from Autism Spectrum Disorder; Early diagnosis and proper interventions result in better functioning of the individual - Press Release issued by Shifa International Hospitals Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report on Thursday
3COMMERZBANK AG : UniCredit eyes bid for Commerzbank if Deutsche talks fail - sources
4BAYER AG : BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securi..
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Facebook removes exposed user records stored on Amazon's servers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About