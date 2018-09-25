Lifeboat to Distribute Circadence’s® Cybersecurity Training and Assessment Solutions

New partnership agreement extends reach, introduces the power of gamified cyber training to a global enterprise network

EATONTOWN, N.J., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) and international value-added distributor announced today a distribution agreement with Circadence Corporation, a leader in innovative, gamified cybersecurity training and assessment solutions that help to defeat evolving cyber threats.

Lifeboat will promote Circadence’s solutions to organizations looking to modernize cyber team training using gamification, artificial intelligence and machine learning, helping them augment and automate their cyber workforces. The partnership with Lifeboat will widen Circadence’s reach to thousands more value-added sellers and partners.

“Cyber threats are always evolving,” says Dale Foster, EVP of Lifeboat. “Circadence provides a unique platform that ensures skills are developed and maintained for cybersecurity professionals in enterprise, government, and academic institutions.”

“This partnership will further expedite our ability to better support cyber team training and skills development for organizations across the globe,” said Michael Moniz, co-founder and CEO of Circadence. “We are confident in Lifeboat’s capacity to increase our platform reach and help customers understand the value of gamified cyber training powered by the Intelligent Cloud.”

Among Circadence’s solutions that Lifeboat will sell is Project Ares® — an immersive, gamified, cyber range-based training and assessment platform complete with individual and team-based exercises that hone player skill sets and reinforce cyber concepts. Users engage with AI-powered in-game advisors, umpires and competitive game-play scenarios using real tools within company-emulated networks to develop new capabilities that benefit their organization’s cybersecurity posture.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Lifeboat by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@lifeboatdistribution.com.

ABOUT LIFEBOAT DISTRIBUTION

Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international value-added distributor for virtualization/cloud computing, security, application and network infrastructure, business continuity/disaster recovery, database infrastructure and management, application lifecycle management, science/engineering, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses. For additional information visit www.lifeboatdistribution.com, or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037 (International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe). Follow Lifeboat Distribution on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter @LifeboatVAD.

ABOUT CIRCADENCE

Circadence® Corporation is a market leader in next-generation cybersecurity education and training. Powered by a culture of innovation and the demands of an evolving cyber landscape, Circadence offers cyber range solutions and cybersecurity training platforms that leverage artificial intelligence and custom content to address critical security challenges for enterprise, government, and academic institutions. Circadence’s solutions deliver persistent, immersive and true-to-life experiences that match and adapt to contemporary threat environments. For more information, visit www.circadence.com.

Lifeboat is a registered trademark of Lifeboat Distribution in the US and other countries. All other company names or product names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.